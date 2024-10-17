'Good to be Back': Magic Prep for Preseason Finale in Game-Like Environment
ORLANDO – The day before the Orlando Magic's only preseason game inside its home Kia Center, Thursday's practice called for a change of scenery.
Coach Jamahl Mosley's team moved the team's session a block over, swapping the AdventHealth Training Center for the team's home arena.
"It's good to be back," center Moritz Wagner said. "It's so different than the facility. It feels so empty. It's been a while. Obviously excited to get started. It's so different to play games than practice."
"You don't want the guys' first time shooting the basketball [in the arena] to be the day of the game," Mosley said. "So us coming over here, practicing, going through game reps, game speed, game style of focus, I think the guys did a tremendous job of locking in on those things and understanding the why of why we came over here."
The intensity of practice doesn't change based on the setting, Mosley said, but there's value in reacquainting with the sight lines and depth perception before trying to do so with an opponent hounding you in the process.
Had original plans stayed in place, the Magic's Friday night tilt with the Philadelphia 76ers would be the fourth and final contest in preseason. Due to Hurricane Milton however, it will have been nine days since Orlando took the floor in a game-like setting and the first Magic game to take place here since Game 6 of the Cavaliers playoff series last May.
As a chill filled the empty lower bowl, Orlando is looking forward to replacing it with numerous supporters who are eager to see the Magic build on the foundation of the previous three years.
"Excited to feel the vibe continue from what we started last year," Wagner said. "Things are going well, and fans are a huge part of that and we want to have them partake in that."
That said, with camp coming to a conclusion and the regular-season opener at Miami looming in less than a week, Orlando's mindset heading in is far removed from thinking it's a "meaningless" preseason game.
Friday is the last chance for Mosley and his team to try different player combinations on the floor together in a non-consequential playing environment, and for the first time in a week and a half, they'll get to see implemented concepts work against someone outside of their own facility. Several partially guaranteed contracts still need to be sorted out before Saturday's deadline, and on top of all that, the Magic want to stay healthy.
With that in mind, some Magic players are treating Friday like it's another regular-season game.
"For me, it's more about routine, getting my body back in shape," Wagner said. "It's so different being in a competitive environment out here than being in the practice facility against your teammates. So yeah, challenge yourself a little bit conditioning-wise and play hard, get in a routine. Because that's it after that. We go to Miami, and it counts. So, almost take it like a game one a little bit – the same approach, do everything as if it's the first game of the season."
Second-year guard Anthony Black has been a regular recipient of praise from teammates and Mosley about how he's handled his role as the second unit's lead guard. Entering the final opportunity to tune up, Black said that he wants the offensive execution to be sharp and for everyone to be on the same page with defensive communication.
"Really just ending the preseason off on a good note before we start our season," Black said.
Other notes from practice...
Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (left ankle sprain) was a full participant in the Magic's practice on Thursday, according to Mosley. After coming down on Daniel Theis' foot during the preseason opener two Mondays ago, Carter Jr. ramped up to full participation throughout this week.
Guard Cole Anthony went through Thursday' session with a face covering, as Mosley said he was dealing with "a little cold." Anthony was "doing better" on Thursday and made it through the entire practice.
