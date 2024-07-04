Where the Magic Currently Stand with Cap Space, Roster Vacancy
ORLANDO — After the Orlando Magic made one of the first big moves of NBA free agency — signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal — they've kept their roster mostly intact this offseason.
Orlando re-signed four veterans to new deals:
- Guard Gary Harris, two years, $15 million;
- Center Moe Wagner, two years, $22 million;
- Center Goga Bitadze, three years, $25 million; and
- Defensive star Jonathan Isaac, five years, $84 million.
Markelle Fultz is the lone remaining free agent from Orlando's playoff team last season. Joe Ingles left for a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
With these moves accounted for, Spotrac projects Orlando to have just over $8.6 million in cap space, fourth-most in the NBA. With that money to spend and one roster vacancy to fill, the Magic have multiple options:
- Re-sign Fultz back and run it back with last year's team plus KCP.
- Consider using their mid-level exception, which is worth $8 million. A team that made the playoffs last season could be enticing for a player looking to join a contender.
Gary Trent and Luke Kennard are two of the best shooters left in free agency. Trent, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, shot better than 38 percent on his 3-point attempts last season. Kennard has been one of the league's best 3-point shooters since entering the league, shooting 43.9 percent for his career.
Orlando also could add a player on a veteran minimum deal. That could give the Magic the flexibility to front-load contracts for this season and make more room for Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero's contracts in the upcoming years.
