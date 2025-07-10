One Key Skill To Watch For In Magic Rookie Noah Penda's Summer League Debut
Currently in one of the most aggressive offseasons in Orlando Magic history, one key draft-day move flew under the radar. Overshadowed by the additions of Jase Richardson, Tyus Jones and a revamped coaching staff, the Magic made a bold move early in the second round showcasing their championship intentions. They traded four second-round picks moving up 14 spots, selecting international forward Noah Penda at No. 32.
Orlando acquired offensive help after ranking last in three-point percentage and assists. Still, the front office invested in defense, drafting one of the class’s top defensive prospects.
As Penda’s Summer League debut approaches, one key area to watch is how his defense translates to the NBA level. While the competition will be younger, the Magic hope to see him excel in the role he was drafted for. This includes staying active on and off the ball, showing the ability to guard 1 through 4, and jumping passing lanes to create easy opportunities.
During a recent practice, Penda mentioned he hopes to get the feel of NBA basketball after averaging 10.4 points and 1.4 steals in France last season.
"Experience NBA basketball," Penda said. "I know it's really different from European basketball. So, just having the right habits, seeing how the game is officiated, the new rules, stuff like that. Just trying to learn people, more about the game."
In addition to experiencing the NBA level, he expressed the reality of playing with people he used to watch growing up is hitting him.
"So I signed my contract, now this makes it official," Penda added. "Getting in the gym every day is something that I've done for my whole career now, but just being around NBA guys this morning. Those are guys that I used to watch on TV, and now I'm practicing with them ... Playing basketball is always fun to me. That's the game I really enjoy playing. So being able to be at that level of competition is just super cool."
