Three Standout Players To Watch During Orlando Magic's Summer League Games
The Orlando Magic’s 20-man Summer League roster was recently revealed, featuring newly drafted rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, along with first-year forward Tristan da Silva. The upcoming games in Las Vegas will give them a chance to showcase their growing skill sets while leading the team.
Tristan da Silva
He's expected to lead the Summer League lineup after appearing in 74 games last season. He stepped up when starters went down with injuries, averaging 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 33.5 percent from three-point range.
He needs to look poised and comfortable to show early signs of growth. He was thrown into the fire quickly, starting 38 games. Improvement in spot-up shooting and physicality would be encouraging signs.
During exit interviews, da Silva mentioned gaining weight and improving his positioning on the court is a part of his offseason plan.
"The usual summer routine of getting better," da Silva said. "Getting in the weight room, definitely making sure that I stay on the court for the majority of the season, and I'll do whatever that takes. It takes to do that ... I want to work on my base, making sure that I can move out of my base more efficiently or with more force, because that's going to set up the rest of my game. You know whether that's driving, shooting or defensively, it all comes back to being in a good base."
Jase Richardson
The No. 25 pick in the first round is known for his shot creation and scoring ability, but his stock fell due to concerns about his size and playmaking. His skill set addresses the Magic’s need for a cost-effective replacement for Cole Anthony, someone who can carry the scoring load off the bench.
Positives to watch for in Summer League matchups include Richardson getting to his spots for jump shots, showing the ability to pass out of drives, and holding his own defensively.
Noah Penda
Despite being the lowest-drafted player on this list, the Magic traded four second-round picks to move up and select Penda at No. 32. He’s an ideal fit for coach Jamahl Mosley’s defensive identity and could quickly emerge as one of the team’s top defenders.
Brought in to be a defensive maestro, Penda showing signs of becoming a defensive anchor in his Summer League debut would be considered a success. If he develops into a reliable spot-up shooter, that would be a bonus to his elite defensive potential.
Orlando’s first Summer League game is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. EDT against the Sacramento Kings.
