The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic's Second-Round Pick Noah Penda "Ready To Be On An NBA Court'

Orlando Magic newest addition, second-round pick Noah Penda expresses excitement to get on the court.

Andrew Cherico

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic continued their aggressive offseason push toward title contention, trading four second-round picks to move up to No. 32 and draft international forward Noah Penda.

Despite prioritizing offensive improvement this offseason, the Magic were drawn to Penda’s defensive ability, a strong fit for their identity. Concerned another team might take notice, they traded additional future assets to move up and get him.

Penda played three seasons of professional basketball overseas. Last season with Le Mans Sarthe, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 30.4 percent from three-point range.

While his offense is solid, Penda’s true value lies in his defensive impact. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and stands 6-foot-8 with a 6-11 wingspan. In a post-draft interview, he mentioned his defensive versatility and professional experience make him ready to contribute immediately.

"Honestly, I'm a very versatile player, a lot of energy," Penda said. "Everything started on defense. I mean, I've been Pro for three years now in France, so I think I'm just ready to be on an NBA court. Just by the fact that I'm playing defense on multiple positions, and I don't do a lot of mistakes in offense, but I think things are going to evolve, and I'm going to be able to do a lot more with the way American [basketball] works. So I'm just really excited to get started."

Penda expresses being the youngest player on the court has prepared him for any role the Magic assign him.

"I think it helped me in a way where I've always been the youngest player on the team," Penda added. "So I know what it takes to be on the court instead of the court. So I know what the Orlando Magic are going to ask me first to be on the court, and that's the way it helped."

More Orlando Magic Stories

Orlando Magic Draw Indiana Pacers Comparison To Become Next Title Contenders

Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Show Orlando Magic Making Significant Jump

Grading NBA Draft: Is Jase Richardson The Steal Of Night?

Published
Andrew Cherico
ANDREW CHERICO

Andrew Cherico is an avid NBA and Orlando Magic fan who has covered the University of Central Florida football, basketball and baseball for the past few years as a student.