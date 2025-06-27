Orlando Magic's Second-Round Pick Noah Penda "Ready To Be On An NBA Court'
The Orlando Magic continued their aggressive offseason push toward title contention, trading four second-round picks to move up to No. 32 and draft international forward Noah Penda.
Despite prioritizing offensive improvement this offseason, the Magic were drawn to Penda’s defensive ability, a strong fit for their identity. Concerned another team might take notice, they traded additional future assets to move up and get him.
Penda played three seasons of professional basketball overseas. Last season with Le Mans Sarthe, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 30.4 percent from three-point range.
While his offense is solid, Penda’s true value lies in his defensive impact. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and stands 6-foot-8 with a 6-11 wingspan. In a post-draft interview, he mentioned his defensive versatility and professional experience make him ready to contribute immediately.
"Honestly, I'm a very versatile player, a lot of energy," Penda said. "Everything started on defense. I mean, I've been Pro for three years now in France, so I think I'm just ready to be on an NBA court. Just by the fact that I'm playing defense on multiple positions, and I don't do a lot of mistakes in offense, but I think things are going to evolve, and I'm going to be able to do a lot more with the way American [basketball] works. So I'm just really excited to get started."
Penda expresses being the youngest player on the court has prepared him for any role the Magic assign him.
"I think it helped me in a way where I've always been the youngest player on the team," Penda added. "So I know what it takes to be on the court instead of the court. So I know what the Orlando Magic are going to ask me first to be on the court, and that's the way it helped."
