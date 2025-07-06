Orlando Magic Fans React To Moritz Wagner’s Shocking Return Deal
The Orlando Magic continued their strong offseason by resolving one of their biggest free agency question marks, re-signing center Moritz Wagner to a one-year, $5 million deal after previously declining his $11 million team option.
Despite a torn ACL, which may impact his playing time early into the season, he's coming off what was supposed to be a breakout season. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36 percent from three-point range.
Wagner, 28, is entering the prime of his career, taking a pay cut further proves loyalty and increases the chances of the Magic competing for a title.
Magic fans were surprised he signed at a lower price, but this comes from the potential of wanting to play with his brother Franz.
@SixthManShow: "This masterful off-season continues. But let’s be clear: This is a prove-it contract for Moe. If he is able to bounce back from ACL and pick up where he left off, he’s gonna be due a BIG pay day next summer."
@nickytwos: "Weltman is cooking."
@Bxnchero: "Since Moe is coming off a major injury, a one-year/$5 million deal is the safest bet + we’ll re-sign him for more $ next offseason when he’s fully healthy. Shoutout Weltman and Moe Wagner for getting the perfect deal done."
@EVRYDAYCarter: "This is one of the best contracts in the league this season, hats off Jeff Weltman has had a stunning offseason."
96.9 pre-game radio host Brandon Kravitz weighed in on the deal @BrandonKravitz: "Sweetheart of a deal too for the Magic."
Yahoo Sports' insider Kevin O'Connor gave his thoughts @KevinOConnorNBA: "What a bargain."
