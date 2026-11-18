Make that a four-game winning streak for Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.

Orlando had a big three-game stretch against the Kings, Jazz and Bucks; they kept that up with a big victory over the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics.

The Magic took down a strong Celtics group that was 11-2 and on a six-game winning streak entering the matchup against Orlando.

The Magic got the job done last week against struggling teams. They showed that they could keep it going against tougher competition.

This matchup against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers is a way for Orlando to make an even bigger statement about their ceiling.

What went right against the Celtics

Against tougher opponents, the Orlando Magic needed to show that they could respond. They did just that against the Boston Celtics.

In the third quarter, Boston had their best offensive frame (36 points) and Tatum got his offense going, putting up 14.

That could have been a chance for the Celtics to run away with the game and take a commanding lead.

Boston didn't.

Orlando kept just enough momentum to not give the Celtics any strong advantage in the frame.

After a third quarter where Orlando didn't have the edge, getting outscored 36-25, they stepped up in the final frame.

The Magic put up 40 points to Boston's 28. Desmond Bane's performance in the frame was crucial; he scored 15 of those 40 points.

Orlando shot 76.2% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc in the fourth as well.

The Magic also had a great start against Boston, holding them to just 17 first-quarter points on 25% shooting from the field and 20% shooting from deep. The only one who had rhythm early for Boston was Paul George, who had 10 of those 17 points; Tatum struggled.

The Magic put up a great team effort in the win and showcased their playmaking skills with 31 total assists. Getting to the line was also key (20 points).

Orlando did a great job of knocking down looks in the paint (54 points) and playing fast (20 fast-break points).

Wagner, Bane and Anthony Black all finished with 20 or more points.

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) reacts with teammates after a score against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the matchup against the 76ers is a big opportunity

Having a strong performance against a team like the Celtics, especially down Paolo Banchero, is big for Orlando.

They showcased that the momentum they established isn't limited to struggling teams; rather, they can take down a top team in the East.

The Magic have the chance to reinforce that belief by defeating the 76ers.

Philadelphia will be even more of a challenge offensively with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid and James.

This will test that defensive production Orlando had against Boston; the Magic defense will have multiple players they must be aware of on the court.

Another strong offensive game, especially in terms of response, will show how reliable this Magic offense is. Orlando can continue to prove that they can step up when needed to stay in the game or maintain an advantage.

If Orlando handles the 76ers' offense well, then that should give hope in their defensive production as the season progresses.

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) returns the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is more crucial down Banchero

The Magic are getting healthier with Jalen Suggs back, and Orlando has been winning.

But the biggest piece to the puzzle is still missing: the return of Banchero.

If Orlando takes down the 76ers, having just beaten Boston, then it will continue to set the Magic on a path to become a challenging team in the East once Banchero is back on the floor.

Orlando has so much more to gain in terms of production once he returns, and succeeding without him only raises that ceiling.