3 Options For Magic Starting Lineup Next Season

The Orlando Magic are going into the upcoming season with a chance to shake up their starting lineup.

The Magic are viewed as a player in the trade market this offseason as they look to improve upon their first-round exit during the playoffs.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff spoke about possible scenarios for the starting lineup next season.

Run It Back

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"It could be tempting for the Magic to make a trade involving one of their starters this offseason, but chances are that's not going to happen. Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman spoke highly of the team's starting lineup, and the numbers backed it up as well.

"Orlando's starting lineup of Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Wendell Carter Jr. had an offensive rating of 117.3 and a defensive rating of 105.7. That 11.6 net rating made them one of the best lineups Orlando put out this season, but they only had 19 games together. The Magic need to explore how this lineup would look over the course of an 82-game season." — Jeremy Brener

Swap Out Jalen Suggs For Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs talks to guard Anthony Black. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I think that Jalen Suggs in the Magic’s heartbeat, and he functions quite well with the other four. But his injury history and contract make him a trade piece worth exploring a potential trade. In this very-fake scenario, I’m not sure where he’s traded to — or for whom.

"But under the premise that he’s the only one dealt to add some flexibility, Black, entering a contract season (if he’s not extended), slots in as the starter. And I don’t see the Magic parting ways with Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero. Coming off a solid 2025-26 season, Carter rounds out the unit, which only saw 117 minutes (-3.5 NET) last year." — Matt Hanifan

Make Another Big Trade

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches from the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

"Assuming that Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane are all still around -- a safe assumption barring a surprising strike for Giannis Antetokoumpo -- that leaves two slots available, with questions about both.

"While Wendell Carter Jr. was one of the Magic's better clutch players, an upgrade is required. And the same is true at the point guard spot, as Jalen Suggs isn't enough of a distributor to justify the prolonged shooting slumps, including the one that covered his entire postseason. Anthony Black could slide in for Suggs, but that doesn't solve the table-setting issue.

"So is it reasonable to say the other two starters aren't currently on the roster? Could Suggs be part of a swap for Grizzlies' Ja Morant, after Morant's value has cratered? Reuniting Morant with Bane in the backcourt might catalyze his revival. Or what about Kyrie Irving? At center -- Robert Williams III would provide rim protection and, if his health holds up, a good option in the middle." — Ethan J. Skolnick