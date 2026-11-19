ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are proving this week that they can compete with the top teams in the league, but their most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers suggests that they still have a long way to go.

The Magic led by as much as 17 against the Sixers in the first quarter after a strong 40-point performance in the first 12 minutes. However, the Sixers slowly chipped away throughout the game and eventually grabbed a lead within the final two minutes. That was enough to get them across the finish line. Magic head coach Sean Sweeney spoke about what the team can learn from the game.

"I think you can learn plenty. You know, specifically down the stretch there's things that I can look at and coach better on, there's things that we can execute better on. But in general, throughout the game, and in totality defensively we know there's some things that we can do better than we did, and we will," Sweeney said.

Magic Need More Consistency

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest difference between the elite and the great teams in the NBA is the frequency with which they play. The Magic show that they can be a top-tier team some of the time, but not as frequently as teams like the Sixers, who have been able to compete throughout an entire 48 minutes throughout the season.

"Sustain our level of play through four quarters. Like I said we were great in spurts. We also didn't execute, you know, and had some drop offs in spurts. I mean, just deciding, you know which one of those squads you want to be and really standing on that, which I think we've done a pretty solid job of," Jalen Suggs said postgame.

"And then, once you get to that fourth quarter, all of that goes out the window. It's time to really stand on who you are and go win the game. I think we take that and like I said, our vibes have been great. Our energy is where it needs to be so stay in that space. Yeah, losing sucks."

In games like the one against the Boston Celtics, the Magic were far more consistent across the entirety of the game. That resulted in the biggest win of the season for them. While Orlando played well in the first quarter, they let that lead shrink in the second quarter after the Sixers employed a zone defense that Orlando struggled to get around. Then they didn't make enough plays down the stretch to solidify their victory.

These are important lessons to learn, especially in November, so they can be corrected and perfected. That way, when the Magic face a similar situation in April and May, they are able to get the result they want.