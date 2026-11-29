The Orlando Magic are feeling pretty good about themselves after a 116-91 victory against the Washington Wizards inside Capital One Arena.

The Magic got their revenge on the Wizards after losing to them twice earlier in the month, including a 20-point loss six days ago. Here's a look at three takeaways from the matchup.

Crashing the Glass

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons behind the Magic's victory in the nation's capital was their ability to crash the glass. The Magic outrebounded the Wizards 52-37, which made a massive difference.

Orlando took advantage of Anthony Davis's absence and made Washington pay. Their effort on the glass was apparent early on compared to Washington's, and the Magic were able to turn that into energy as they built a lead as large as 37 points.

Jalen Suggs Making Plays

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball around Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Magic point guard Jalen Suggs had arguably his best game of the season, scoring 11 points while dishing out 11 assists. He was two rebounds shy of his first triple-double of the season. His 11-point, 11-assist game is his first double-double of the season, as Orlando is getting the playmaking out of him that they have needed.

“I thought he did a really good job with his patience,” Sweeney said of Suggs via the team's website.

“We want to be aggressive, but then play with balance. I thought he did a great job with that – whether it was a pick-and-roll at the five, attacking off the dribble on a close-out, making a good decision with small-small pick-and-rolls. But in general, he really set the tone and gave us some structure on how we wanted to play.”

Jalen to Wendell for the alley oop! pic.twitter.com/PxMSt5v6Uq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 29, 2026

Jevon Carter Gets Hot

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young dribbles as Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic also got strong guard play from veteran backup Jevon Carter, who scored 17 points on a perfect 6-of-6 in the first half. Carter's ability to hit shots off the bench allowed the Magic to race out in front, establish the tone of the game, and make themselves the enforcer.

That's something the Magic have had trouble with throughout the season, so having the ability to do that is a promising sign that things can change for the future.

The Magic return to the court tomorrow night as they take on the Detroit Pistons for their second meeting this week. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm ET inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app.