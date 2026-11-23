The Orlando Magic are looking for ways to improve, and they might look outside the organization in order to do that.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Magic are among the teams interested in signing free-agent point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who played for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets are among several teams who’ve recently shown interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. KPJ averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. pic.twitter.com/BO1xC5vRh0 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 23, 2026

Why the Magic Should Sign Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. brings the ball up court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have an offensive rating of 111.3, which currently ranks 21st in the NBA. Adding a player like Porter Jr. to the lineup will certainly improve that metric. Porter Jr. is a strong scorer, and Orlando could certainly use that in their second unit.

Orlando would likely utilize him as a backup point guard, which means he would take Jevon Carter's spot in the rotation. Carter has struggled this season, averaging just 4.3 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field on mostly three-point shots. As an offensive player, Porter Jr. would be an upgrade, and the team could get a boost in the second unit.

Why the Magic Shouldn't Sign Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. brings the ball up court during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. is someone who really thrives when the ball is in his hands, but the Magic wouldn't necessarily use him like that. They have been prioritizing putting the ball in Franz Wagner's hands, and once Paolo Banchero returns from his high ankle sprain, he will also need to have the ball in his hands. This means Porter Jr. would be an off-ball shooter, which isn't exactly the role he has thrived in during his time in the league.

It would be one thing if Porter Jr. brought on this incredible defense with his role, but a career defensive rating of 116.1 doesn't give that confidence. There's a reason why Porter Jr. was cut by the Bucks at the end of training camp, and Milwaukee has only won one game this season. If he wasn't able to make the Bucks' roster, it begs the question as to why he would be viewed as someone that's valuable for the Magic in an off-ball role.

The Final Verdict

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. shoots against Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have an open roster spot to work with, and signing Porter Jr. might make sense in terms of the box score.

However, when looking deeper into Orlando's biggest roster needs, along with the current injury report, it's probably in Orlando's best interest to not sign Porter Jr., as he doesn't move the needle in terms of defense.

While he would be an upgrade compared to Carter in some ways, he would also be viewed as a liability in other metrics, most of which are more important when signing a backup point guard. Carter fills the need more for what Orlando needs if the offense is going to be built around Wagner and Banchero, once he returns from injury.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app.