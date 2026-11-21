ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are celebrating after a 113-111 victory against the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center.

With 2.4 seconds to go in the game, Franz Wagner hit a fadeaway shot just inside the three-point line to take a two-point lead, but Brooklyn had one last chance to tie or win the game.

FRANZ WAGNER GAME WINNER



🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z6HcVZFR7v — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 21, 2026

Nets forward Julius Randle had a chance to win the game with a three-point shot, but he missed. That led Orlando to its third win in NBA Cup group play, keeping them undefeated atop their group.

Here's a look at the winners and losers of the matchup.

Winner: Franz Wagner

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. battles Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner was sensational in the win for the Magic, scoring a game-high 35 points on 13 of 25 shooting from the floor, including the game winner.

Wagner also dished out seven assists to lead the team, and he further proved that he can be the driving force for Orlando in its wins.

Winner: Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane reacts after a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bane knocked down seven three-point shots during the game, which was part of a massive outside scoring barrage from Orlando. The team made 10 threes in the first quarter alone on 13 attempts and 19 for the entire game.

In a two-point victory, their 57 points on made shots from downtown, compared to Brooklyn's 36, is part of the reason why they are walking out of the Barclays Center victorious.

Winner: Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic rebounds during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vucevic had his best game with the Magic this season, dropping a season-high 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-3 from downtown.

He also grabbed eight boards, which was also a season high for him. Vucevic was out of the rotation for the past two games but made a valiant return tonight, and his efforts showed that he can be trusted with minutes once again.

Loser: Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan da Silva is in this spot not because he played poorly, but rather because he did not meet the expectations that he has set for himself early in the season.

Coming into the game, da Silva was averaging 14.4 points per game, but he only managed to put six on the scoreboard tonight in 24 minutes of action.

The Magic will return to the court on Sunday night when they take on No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET inside Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on NBA League Pass.