The Orlando Magic are back on the road after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers at home, 121-116.

The game marked the end of Orlando's win streak. The Magic had won four straight games, notably securing a 115-105 win over the Boston Celtics the game prior.

The Magic will look to get back in the win column tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, a perfect opportunity for Orlando to bounce back from the loss to Philadelphia.

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling

The Nets are currently 14th in the East. Brooklyn is 3-11, only ahead of the 1-15 Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn is entering the matchup after a tough 137-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls (4-10, 13th in the East).

The Magic have a very winnable game ahead of them tonight against the Nets. It is a key chance for the Magic to dominate after the tough loss to the 76ers. The Magic let the game slip away late in the fourth quarter, and this will be the best response the Magic can have to that.

What the Magic need to do tonight

The Magic should come out strong on both ends of the floor and play a clean game. After how the 76ers game ended, Orlando should prioritize establishing a strong lead quickly and keeping that for the entirety of the game.

The Magic must have strong production on both ends of the floor.

Against the 76ers, the Magic scored just 19 points in the fourth quarter. This is a game where the Magic should be dominant offensively in all four frames. They should not let up on the defensive end and allow the Nets to get any momentum.

Given the success Orlando had against the Kings, Jazz and Bucks, along with the win over Boston and the close game against the 76ers, it is fair to expect a strong win from the Magic

The key will be to not underestimate the opponent.

Nov 18, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is important for Orlando's upcoming stretch

The Magic have not lost a game prior to the loss to Philadelphia since Nov. 7.

Orlando can get back in the win column quickly - and in a strong way - against Brooklyn.

This is crucial given the upcoming slate for Orlando. The Magic play the Wizards and Pistons twice each in their next four games after facing the Nets.

These games will be tougher than Brooklyn, and a chance to establish a strong advantage while playing effectively is a great way to head into these matchups.