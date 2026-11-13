5 Burning Questions: Bucks vs. Magic in NBA Cup Action

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are back in action in the NBA Cup as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Kia Center.

After going 2-2 on their four-game west coast road trip, the Magic are back at home looking for their first win in their own building this season. Ahead of the matchup, we spoke with Milwaukee Bucks On SI reporter Ti Windisch, who gave us some insight into the Bucks' current state of affairs.

How have the new-look Bucks been without Giannis Antetokounmpo so far?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mostly, bad! While it was time for the Bucks to move on from Giannis given his clear desire to exit Milwaukee, the Bucks have struggled mightily on the court without him. His public grievances last season were an off-court cloud, and while it is a relief to no longer have a franchise player angling to get out, the Bucks have replaced that cloud with a new one in the pending Gary Trent Jr. investigation.

At least rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament have been fun to watch!

Who is the X-Factor for the Bucks against the Magic?

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns drives past Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now the biggest X-Factor for the Bucks is getting quality center play. The five was seen as a position of strength coming into the season between skilled veteran Myles Turner and upcoming big man Kel’el Ware, but both players have struggled immensely to start the season.

Even getting a good shooting game from one of Turner or Ware would be a huge boon to the Bucks, who have resorted to playing Kyle Kuzma at the 5 in recent games.

What is one thing people should know about the Bucks that cannot be found in a box score?

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bucks tend to lose their games right now, and the net rating is ugly, the team has actually fought hard in the majority of its minutes. This Bucks team has a penchant for sticking close with talented teams outside of one bad stretch per game where the offense stalls out and the other team gets moving in transition.

Expect 2-3 compelling quarters, and then look for Orlando to build a huge lead if the pattern holds and the Bucks go half of a quarter or more without scoring hardly any buckets.

If the Bucks were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Paul George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to getting much better contributions from the centers, Milwaukee getting a win right now probably requires great play from both Tyler Herro, who has been terrific to start the season, and at least one more guard.

Ryan Rollins has been disappointing this season after a stellar campaign last season, and younger guards Brayden Burries and Kasparas Jakucionis have both shown exciting flashes but been inconsistent. One of those three joining Herro in having a big offensive night would help buoy the Bucks offense in the non-Herro minutes.

What is your prediction for the game?

I’m expecting a better game than the Bucks put up in recent losses, but a Magic win given the home court advantage and talent disparity between the two teams.