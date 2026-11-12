Magic Get Good News on Jalen Suggs Injury Update

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are getting ready to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in their second NBA Cup game, but they could be on the road to getting healthier.

Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is questionable for the game due to a right knee bone bruise he suffered in the team's third game of the season against the New York Knicks.

Magic Could Get Suggs Back vs. Bucks

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is helped off the court after an injury in the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suggs suffered a gruesome injury during the team's game at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. On October 25, he has been dealing with the injury during a pretty dark time, as Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva, Desmond Bane and Jamal Cain have all missed time alongside him on the injury report.

The Magic are 3-5 since Suggs went down with his injury, putting them in a position where they have to dig themselves out of a hole to start the season. It's not unfamiliar territory for the Magic, who also had a rough start to the season last year and were always chipping away at the deficit they set for themselves at the beginning of the year.

Getting Suggs back would take a little bit of a load off everyone's shoulders. The Magic have been playing their entire available roster because of so many injuries, so getting Suggs back would be a massive boost for the squad.

Second-year pro Jase Richardson and Black have been filling in as the starting point guard at times, so they would likely fit in elsewhere upon his comeback. Suggs' return would give the team a chance to try new five-man lineups that they haven't already looked into at this point in the season.

The hope is that Suggs' return will result in more wins for the squad, which will allow them to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings until Banchero can come back in a couple of weeks. Banchero is expected to miss at least another week or so before he is fully reevaluated. There's a chance that he could return by the end of November, but he still has to respond to the treatments he has been getting.

Tip-off between the Bucks and Magic is scheduled for 7 pm ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on WFTV Channel 9, Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app or NBA League Pass.