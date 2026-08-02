Orlando hasn’t made many moves this summer, once again betting on themselves through paths like internal development, coaching changes, and hoping for better injury luck going forward.

While all players have room to improve, there are certain areas each Magic player could work on that if untapped could really unlock their game and elevate those around them.

For their rising star Paolo Banchero, those developments look to involve physical training to find his most mobile athletic self and shooting touch reps at every level. For Jalen Suggs, it’s letting the game slow down further to keep improving as a decision maker. For Tristan da Silva, it’s growing into his frame, bulking up for defensive strength while maintaining his diverse offensive skillset.

For the Magic’s resident starting big man, Wendell Carter Jr., however, the skill he needs to rep out more than anything is something he's already proven capable of – the catch-and-shoot 3pt shot.

Wendell Carter Jr. Developing 3pt Shot is Huge Swing Factor for Magic

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter has been getting threes up this summer according to @BigAClassic and Chuka Okeke, brother of Orlando Magic Legend, Chuma Okeke.



Chuka described Carter's offseason focus on shooting and the value that brings to this Magic team:

Wendell Carter is an NBA player with the Orlando Magic from Atlanta, Georgia.



Working on his shooting form, discipline, and being able to carry his valuable corner three pointers all the way into the hoop and not coming up short on his follow through.



Giving his offense and team more versatility this year while also opening up the floor for spacing and other options. His new coach will be very pleased with offseason work. Chuka Okeke

This is the exact focus, idea, and execution that the Magic need from Carter this summer.

This isn’t to just some random weakness to fix, but could ultimately be a deciding swing factor that unlocks Wendell's role and this team's 5-out spacing options that would rise all tides offensively.

Carter is underrated around NBA circles; while he doesn’t naturally stand out in any one box score stat, its his two-way versatility that stands out overall. Wendell's defense pops out in impact metrics like Dunks and Threes EPM, where his +1.2 Defensive EPM (90th) holds up his 1.1 EPM overall, (79th), while his offensive impact is barely staying afloat at -0.2 O-EPM. (65th)

That defensive versatility and positive overall two-way impact are two things that make him such a clean fit next to Orlando's core young stars in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero; let's remind the reader that Carter has been a part of that young core longer than anyone but now-veteran Jonathan Isaac. Carter's two-way impact immediately being higher than Vucevic the first day he arrived was the first reason that Orlando won the Vucevic trade before that other Bulls pick become Franz, where they won the trade again twice over.

Wendell's positioning as a switchable stretch big pulls him away from the paint, which affects some total numbers, but Carter protects the rim, forces steals, doesn’t foul much, and rebounds effectively when necessary; Wendell's timely putback dunks are one of the clutchest options on the team.

Defensively, Carter has a case as one of the best big man stoppers in the league, especially in pick-and-roll situations, where he and a Magic teammate rank 2nd (w/ Suggs) and 4th (w/ Bane) in Fewest Points Per P&R among Duos via All NBA Podcast:

Offenses be warned pic.twitter.com/bkouceqeVj — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) July 29, 2026

No one questions Carter's toughness, tenacity, or effort any time his team has a fighting chance.

Carter’s switchability on defense, his ability to guard 1-5 at an effective rate, is arguably his most impressive trait overall.

A center who presents a tough matchup by being able to defend opposing star bigs and switch out onto the perimeter at any time is still rarer than one might think. A switchable defensive big who knocks down threes and protects the rim is the type of player draft nuts would label as a unicorn.

While Wendell has always flirted with good 3pt efficiency; some years are better than others. He’s never quite become enough of a threat from deep that defenses truly fear, especially in the playoffs.

Carter repping out threes all summer to scare defenses any time they leave him open would take this Magic attack to another level. Doubling any of Paolo, Franz, or Bane becomes that much harder when you fear the shooter you’re leaving open to do it.

Carter becoming a confident high-volume 3pt shooter is a swing skill that single-handedly unlocks his offensive role, two-way versatility, and the best version of Orlando's offense.

Short-roll playmaking and passing execution from the elbow are two more team-first traits that reveal Wendell's good feel for the game. Carter popping for threes, hitting corner catch-and-shoots, pump-faking defenders into fly-bys to attack closeouts for driving dunks, and lurking in the dunker spot for lobs in-between rounds out his connective play-finishing role clearly.

Reaching this final frontier, Wendell's utility belt would be complete with tools he could unleash on opponents at a moment's notice.

The Dell Knight only needs to see a flash of the bat signal to show up in the clutch.

“We call him BEAST” - Desmond Bane



“Beast Mode!” - Paolo Banchero



20 PTS

11 REB

9/13 FG



Wendell Carter Junyah =

Orlando’s Unselfish Unsung Heropic.twitter.com/yFHgm9QoaH https://t.co/adaYHJQvpt — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 25, 2026

Wendell by Day, Batman by Night?

Wendell Carter Jr. in disguise | Charles King/Orlando Sentinel

Wendell takes one for the team every night by showing up to do the dirty work no one wants to do.

He is whatever Orlando needs him to be.

This Magic locker room appreciates Carter for his sacrifice and dedication to doing the little things.

Because it's not who he is underneath, but what he does, that defines him.

masked Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/02vWMTgkUJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 9, 2026

He sometimes wears a mask. And that mask, it's not to hide who he is, but to create what he is.

Because after all, he is the Magic's unsung hero; their crusader who puts on the cape when Orlando needs him most.

He's the hero Orlando deserves, and the one it needs right now.

He is vengeance.

He is the night.

He is... Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando's Dark Knight.