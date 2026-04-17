Diabate questionable, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have one last opportunity to add an enormous disappointment to their pile they’ve already assembled, hosting the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 seed on Friday. A win would see them board a flight to Detroit post-game to get ready for a series against the top-seeded Pistons beginning on Sunday.

A loss would likely spell the end of the Jamahl Mosley era as head coach, beginning an offseason expected to bring multiple changes.

The Magic were again hampered by injuries and finished with a far more mediocre record than expected in ‘25-’26. With an opportunity to sew up the seventh-best record in the East on Sunday, Orlando lost to Boston’s reserves, ended up eighth and fell on the road in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 76ers captured the No. 7 seed and will face the Celtics.

Charlotte eliminated the Miami Heat 127-126 in OT on Tuesday, so it enjoys rest advantage on the Magic since the Flyers were scheduled to play in Philadelphia on the opening night of the play-in tournament, causing the NBA to deviate from the typical order.

That extra day could prove beneficial since starting center Moussa Diabate has been receiving treatment for left hip soreness in an effort to play his usual minutes in this win-or-go-home game.

Franz Wagner, who has been visibly limping around during each of the past two games after returning from a cumbersome high ankle sprain late in the season, doesn’t appear on Orlando’s injury report.

The Magic went 25-15 in true home games this season and finished 26-26 against Eastern Conference foes during the regular season, which doesn’t include Wednesday’s loss to the 76ers. The Hornets went 26-26 against East opponents, which doesn’t include their play-in conquest over Miami, and finished 23-18 on the road.

Vitals - How to Watch Hornets at Magic

Game date, time and location: Friday, April 17, 7:40 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WFNZ (Hornets)

Magic host Hornets in winner-take-all play-in for trip to Detroit

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 0-1 Play-in) host the Charlotte Hornets (44-38, 1-0 Play-in) for the No. 8 seed in the 2026 Easter Conference playoffs.

Charlotte won the regular-season series 3-1, ending a run that saw season Orlando win the series three straight seasons prior to this one.

The Magic won the first matchup 123-107 on Oct. 30, getting 21 points from Franz Wagner and 20 points, nine boards and nine assists from Paolo Banchero.

The Hornets won the next two games in Central Florida 120-95 (Dec. 26) and 124-97 (Jan. 22), before rolling 130-111 at home in the most recent matchup on March 19.

Colin Sexton (since traded to the Bulls), LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Coby White each led Charlotte in scoring against Orlando this season, while the Magic have also had four different top scorers (Wagner, Anthony Black, Banchero, Desmond Bane) in games against Charlotte.

Orlando swept the Hornets 4-0 when these teams last met in a postseason series back in 2010’s first round. None of those games featured either team scoring 100 points. Charlotte won the first postseason series these teams played against one another in 2002’s first round, prevailing 3-1 in an even matchup that featured two overtime games. The Baron Davis-led Bees defeated a shorthanded Magic group led by Tracy McGrady.

Since 2019, Orlando has defeated the Hornets in 17 of 27 games, taking a 67-63 lead in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series 84-55 dating back to 1989-90. Charlotte won nine of the first 11 matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hornets -3.5 (-105), Magic +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Hornets -162, Magic +136

Total: 218.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

HORNETS

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Wendell Carter Jr.: Available - Nasal Fracture - Face Mask

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Left Knee Sprain

HORNETS

Moussa Diabate: Questionable - Left Hip Soreness