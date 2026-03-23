How Lakers Loss Could Affect Magic's Entire Season

The Orlando Magic are frustrated after losing four straight games following their seven-game win streak.

Power rankings across the internet have punished them for their recent losses, moving them down towards the middle of the pack.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (15, down 4)

"The Magic went from winning seven straight games to losing four straight, sliding from fifth to eighth place in the East," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic have one of the easier schedules — in terms of opponent strength — within the No. 5-10 tier in the East, so they have an opportunity to take back one of those final two guaranteed playoff spots. But they have a league-high three rest-disadvantage games left on their schedule, with the first of the three in Cleveland on Tuesday. They’re 6-3 (3-1 on the road) in rest-disadvantage gams thus far."

The Athletic, Law Murray (15, down 8)

"This wasn’t an easy schedule for a Magic team that was playing very well entering the week. Their shaky offense either cost them late in games or couldn’t make up for a defense that hasn’t been consistent enough," Murray wrote.

"Orlando is another team that didn’t make a significant move to the roster during the season. The Franz Wagner ankle injury has lingered, and now Anthony Black is dealing with an injury to his abdomen that takes away another top athlete in Orlando’s milquetoast rotation."

USA Today, Clemente Almanza (17, down 2)

"The roller coaster season continues. After winning seven in a row, the Magic have dropped four straight. It was a rough week, too. They were humiliated by the Hawks in a possible play-in preview. The next night, they lost a heartbreaker to the Thunder. At least Paolo Banchero had 32 points in that one. But losing to Luke Kennard on a game-winner is so demoralizing. This has been Orlando all year. It's shown flashes, but has mostly been a frustrating squad to follow," Almanza wrote.

Overview

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic's losing streak is unfortunate, but there is some context that should be added. The four losses have come against arguably the hottest teams in the league. The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder won their 10th consecutive game against the Magic, while the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their 9th straight victory.

That doesn't mean the Magic are playing poorly. If some calls went their way against the Lakers, they may have come out on top against a really good team that sits third place in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately for the Magic, playing well in losses is the same as playing poorly in a loss. They all count the same, especially in late March in the NBA season. The most recent loss against the Lakers pushed the Magic from sixth to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Every game from here on out will have major consequences whether they are positive or negative.

The Magic are currently part of a six-team race in the East that will decide over half of the league's playoff picture. There is an argument to be made that the team in tenth place could be one in fifth place. So it really is going to come down to these final 12 games to determine where they will end up in the postseason picture.