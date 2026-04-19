The Most Important Magic Player to Win this Pistons Playoff series

The Orlando Magic visit the Detroit Pistons Sunday night for Game 1 of the East's 1-seed vs. 8-seed matchup in the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs.

While Orlando will have to steal a game on the road to flip home court advantage on its head, the Magic believe they can hang in a game with anyone.

Which Magic player does Orlando need to step up the most?

Our team of Orlando Magic On SI experts weigh in on who the Magic's most important player will be for Orlando to upset the Pistons in a playoff series:

The Most Important Magic Player to beat the Pistons in a Playoff Series

Desmond Bane

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots in front of Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"Bane has been the Magic’s most consistent player all season. He averaged 20.1 points, including 22.8 points on 54.9 percent true shooting in their four meetings against Detroit. Neither team excels in the half-court offensively, with Detroit and Orlando ranking No. 16 and 17 in half-court offensive rating, respectively, per Cleaning The Glass. Additionally, neither shot particularly well from beyond the arc. If the Magic stand a chance, they will need Bane’s confluence of shooting and shot creation — especially if they aren’t able to slow down Cade Cunningham." - Matt Hanifan



Franz Wagner

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives around Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"While the easy answer is Paolo Banchero, because his wild swings in efficiency have the potential to sink the Magic; or maybe Jalen Suggs, since he needs to curtail Cade Cunningham, or perhaps Desmond Bane because his physicality is necessary against a Pistons group that will crowd his space..... it's actually Franz Wagner.



That's because it's so unclear what Wagner can still offer, still regaining his conditioning after such a long absence, with the chance that his ankle gives at any time. If Wagner can find his form, the Magic may have enough to get these games to clutch minutes, where Orlando has actually been pretty good this season. Wagner only took 21 shots in the two play-in games, but he did start to fill up the rest of the stat sheet. Even more will be needed now." - Ethan Skolnick

Paolo Banchero

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"I am going to go with the easy answer, Paolo Banchero. Orlando's franchise cornerstone showed the best and worst of his abilities during the two Play-In games. Pull up for too many jump shots, and the team's flow hits a standstill, like in the 76ers game. Instead, repeat the success vs the Hornets – drive into the paint first, hunt contact second, finish shots at the rim third or find open teammates after drawing extra defenders fourth while defending, moving, rotating as a unit.



A big wing drive-and-kick assembly line that creates efficient shots at the rim and at the line for themselves and open threes for the whole team that forces turnovers, scores points off them, and dominates the paint on both ends is a winning formula for this Magic machine." - Ryan Kaminski