Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV: WRDQ/Magic TV 27 (Orlando), TSN1/TSN4 (Toronto)

Radio: 96.9 FM, 104.5 FM (Orlando), 590 AM (Toronto)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (1-2) and Toronto Raptors (2-1). The Magic are 47-62 in the regular season against the Raptors all-time, including 26-27 at home and 21-35 on the road. Last season, the Raptors won two of the three matchups against the Magic.

The Raptors are coming off a season where they finished with a 46-36 record, good for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They eventually were eliminated out of the first round of Playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

This offseason, the Raptors pulled off a blockbuster trade, bringing back their 2019 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, by trading away Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first round picks, a first round pick swap and a second round pick.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Raptors drafted Allen Graves with the 19th pick and Jaden Bradley with the 50th pick. Additionally, they signed Kyle Anderson, re-signed Alijah Martin and extended Jamal Shead.

The Magic, meanwhile, are coming off a 111-102 win against the New York Knicks.

Spread: Magic +4.5 (-122), Raptors -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic +166, Raptors -198

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. on what they need to carry over from win over Knicks: "Staying persistent. I think just sticking with the process when sometimes we don't get the results we want, I think we did a good job of doing that. In that New York game, there was a sense of fight for the whole 48 [minutes], which I really really love, on both sides of the court, just doing everything with precision and pace. As long as we do that for a full 48 [minutes], it gives us a good chance to win every game."

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jase Richardson

G Anthony Black

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Desmond Bane

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G RJ Barrett

C Jakob Poeltl

F Ja'Kobe Walter

F Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Ankle

Jalen Suggs: Out - Knee

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Noah Penda: Out - Hamstring

Colin Castleton: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Available - (Two-Way)

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

RAPTORS

Kawhi Leonard: Out - Knee

Nate Bittle: Out - Foot (Two-Way)

Malachi Smith: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket