The Orlando Magic didn’t expect this storyline to unfold so quickly. Their first-round pick, Jase Richardson, wasn’t supposed to be thrust into a bigger role just weeks into the season, but when a rookie scores more in one night than your veteran guard has in an entire month, the conversation becomes unavoidable.

In the Magic’s matchup against the Celtics, Richardson poured in 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 21 minutes, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep.

— Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 24, 2025

That total?

It surpasses Tyus Jones’ points for the entire month (17) … across 12 games.

And Jones is making $7 million this season.

— SleeperMagic (@SleeperOrlando) November 24, 2025

Tyus Jones’ Decline Has Become Impossible to Ignore

Jones was brought in to stabilize Orlando’s bench, something the team desperately needed. The idea was simple: provide a steady hand, reliable three-point shooting, and veteran composure behind the young backcourt of Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs.

Instead, Jones has delivered one of the most puzzling regressions of any veteran in the league.

This season with Orlando:

1.7 points

0.9 rebounds

1.8 assists

28.3% FG

19.2% 3PT

These numbers aren’t just below expectations they’re shockingly out of line with the player Jones has always been.

Across the last three seasons, Jones averaged:

-10+ points per game

-37–40% from three

-5+ assists per game

He was one of the league’s model backup guards: efficient, reliable, smart, and mistake-free.

Now?

He’s averaging the ninth-most minutes on the team and trending downward fast.

Richardson’s Case for More Minutes Is Growing Every Game

When Richardson entered the league, the Magic saw him as a point guard of the future--someone who could grow into a long-term piece behind or alongside Suggs. But his start has been faster than projected.

Yes, he’s a rookie. Yes, there are defensive inconsistencies. Yes, he needs to improve his rebounding and physicality. But there’s one undeniable truth:

Richardson provides juice the Magic’s bench desperately lacks.

He plays fast. He shoots confidently. He doesn’t hesitate. He has already shown he can generate offense--on a bench unit that has been one of the NBA’s worst.

So… Is It Time?

The Magic’s struggles to start the season haven’t come from their defense or their starters they’ve come from a bench group that simply hasn’t produced. Jones’ inability to hit shots, pressure the rim, or organize the offense has handcuffed second units and dried up scoring for long stretches.

If Jones were playing average basketball, this conversation wouldn’t exist. But he's not and Jase Richardson continues to capitalize on his opportunities.

"When I said at training camp I'm willing to do whatever the team needs me to do, I meant that," #Magic rookie Jase Richardson (18 PTS) said after Sunday's game at Boston. "So, just always staying ready, always having that mentality of just being ready to get in the game."



— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 24, 2025

There’s nothing wrong with giving a veteran time to find his rhythm. But there is something wrong with sticking to rotations that actively hurt the team, and I think it's time Jase Richardson works his way into the Magic's rotation, full time.