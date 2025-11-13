Banchero injury could work to Orlando Magic coach's advantage

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has been under increased scrutiny over the past few weeks. The rationale that you can’t fire the entire roster is one reason for the hot seat chatter. Combined with the slow start, Mosley has been mentioned as a top candidate to be the first coach fired for a few weeks.

Considering the regular season isn’t even a month old, Mosley facing pressure is a product of Orlando starting slow in the face of heightened expectations. The Magic’s coach has gotten them to this point, been given additional help via the acquisitions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, and is now tasked with producing results.

Or else? Yeah, it’s like that.

Mosley is enjoying a strong November to improve his job security, and losing Paolo Banchero presents an opportunity to further solidify his position. In fact, losing his superstar for at least a few games could end up working to the benefit of the Magic head coach, ending all talk of a quick hook to abruptly end his fifth season in Central Florida.

Banchero exited midway through the second quarter in New York on Wednesday, suffering a groin strain that required an MRI to determine the next course of action. The hope is that it’s nothing serious and doesn’t set him back too long, but his absence offers Mosley a grace period and a chance to flex in keeping his team afloat. Banchero will miss at least Friday's game against the Nets and be monitored daily after that.

The Magic extended its lead despite Banchero’s injury at Madison Square Garden, then withstood multiple runs from New York in the second half to post a convincing 124-107 upset. The Knicks’ five-game win streak and 7-0 run at home to start the season came to an end, and Mosley has to get credit for keeping Orlando locked in despite adversity.

Banchero’s injury also cooled the temperature on a potential controversy since the New York media didn’t get a chance to ask about a report that suggested a beef was brewing between the 23-year-old star forward and the only coach he’s had at the NBA level. Unnamed sources spoke of a “growing disconnect” and claimed Banchero “often avoids eye contact” in huddles, which would be a major issue if true.

A snippet from the supposed Jamahl Mosley and Paolo Banchero disconnect. pic.twitter.com/Fz0ynUuyX8 — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) November 11, 2025

Because Banchero didn’t finish the game, he didn’t chat with reporters. Shooting down the story would’ve squashed it, but it may just die down on its own now.

Excelling minus Banchero may prove Mosley should keep leading Magic

Even if this injury is minor, sitting the former All-Star for precautionary reasons to allow him a few extra days of rest is an easier decision since the Nets arrive in Orlando with a bottom-three record of 1-10.



Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and the rest of the group can handle business against Brooklyn. Doing so would give the Magic their first three-game win streak of the new season entering a tough stretch that features games against the Rockets, Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Knicks, 76ers and Pistons to close out the month.

Unless the bottom falls out and Mosley’s team tanks, going 4-3 or even 3-4 to avoid taking a losing record into December would almost certainly keep the vultures looking for a pound of flesh due to Orlando’s slow start from circling. Without Banchero, the coach is going to get an opportunity to coach his team up and notch some unexpected wins. The Magic had been favored in every game prior to Wednesday's trip to New York, which means every loss they suffered was an upset. That may be about to change.

Mosley has said he likes the direction his team is headed in, and the results and analytics back up the resolve he’s shown in staying the course. The Magic rank ninth in offensive rating (118.8) over their last seven games and sixth in defensive rating (109.9), leading to 5-2 mark.

Bane’s buzzer-beater early in the week to beat the Trail Blazers was massive since wins and losses are what matter most, but it’s clear Mosley has his team turning the corner. Getting Orlando to thrive minus Banchero and maintaining a good relationship with all his key pieces regardless of what an unsubstantiated report claims should be enough to cool the hot seat talk until make-or-break time this postseason.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Potential Magic starting lineup replacements for Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner shines to deliver win at Knicks

Bane's heroics turns potential Orlando grief into relief