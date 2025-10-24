Five questions ahead of Hawks vs. Magic matchup
The Orlando Magic are looking to go 2-0 to start the season as they face off against the Southeast Division rival Atlanta Hawks.
To learn more about the Magic's next opponent, we spoke with Atlanta Hawks On SI publisher Jackson Caudell.
The Hawks struggled defensively in their season opener. What was the reason behind that?
Transition defense was the reason the Hawks allowed 138 points to the Raptors. Not only that, but they allowed 86 points in the paint. Toronto was able to create turnovers and quickly get out ahead of Atlanta on Wednesday night.
A big reason for that was early foul trouble for Dyson Daniels. He only played eight minutes in the first half due to three personal fouls and that forced the Hawks to play smaller.
What is the biggest change the Hawks have to navigate?
Again, I will point back to transition defense, but the Hawks have to be better on the boards as well. Toronto won the rebounding battle by 20 last night and going up against a big Orlando team is going to make this an even bigger challenge. If they can't rebound better, this could be an ugly game.
Who is the X-Factor for the Hawks?
In this game, it is going to be Kristaps Porzingis. The Hawks struggled with Orlando's size last season and that was a major reason as to why they went out and acquired him from the Celtics. He has to win on the glass and provide interior defense against the Magic.
What’s the biggest key to victory for the Hawks against the Magic?
Rebounding and transition defense. Atlanta has to also deal with the level of physicality that the Magic are going to bring each and every night.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I think Orlando wins. I don't think the Hawks are as bad as they showed on Wednesday, but there were some alarming things that went on and while I could see a quick bounce back, I trust the Magic's defense and size more than what I have seen from Atlanta.
Tipoff between the Hawks and Magic is set for 7 p.m. ET.
