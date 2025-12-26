Five questions before LaMelo Ball, Hornets face Magic

The Orlando Magic are back at home as they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at the Kia Center.

To learn more about the Magic's upcoming opponent, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor Zach Roberts.

What has been up with the Hornets since they last played the Magic on Oct. 30?

The Hornets have been up... and down since the last time they saw the Magic. That was a get-right game for Orlando, and it seems to have worked pretty well. The Hornets, meanwhile, have had some highs and lows, and they've struggled with injuries. They've gotten healthy, though, for the most part.

Who has been the best player for the Hornets this season?

Kon Knueppel. The Hornets are so much better when LaMelo Ball is healthy and plays well, but Kon Knueppel has been an absolute revelation. He's the shooter they envisioned, but he's also a capable defender, strong facilitator, and more. There's a reason he's being discussed as the new face of the franchise already.

Who is the X-Factor for the Hornets?

The X-Factor is Brandon Miller. LaMelo Ball is LaMelo Ball, and while I think the Magic defense will hamper him, he's still pretty good. Kon Knueppel will be his usual, reliable self. That's where Miller comes in. When he's on, these Hornets are so much more dangerous. When he's off, they usually aren't.

If the Hornets were to beat the Magic, what would be the reason why?

If the Hornets were to win, it would be because they got a strong performance from each of their main three. LaMelo Ball will need to be efficient and set up others. Kon Knueppel will need to knock down threes. Brandon Miller will need to shoot and rebound well. When that happens, the Hornets usually play really well, which might be enough here.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction is that the Magic win a close one. The Hornets were doing decently well and the Magic were decidedly not on October 30, and it didn't matter. On the road against a team that typically pulls out strong defense against the Hornets, this is a tough one. The Hornets have played fairly well of late, so they'll keep it close, but they won't pull out a win.

