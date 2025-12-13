How To Watch Orlando Magic-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The last time these teams got together at Madison Square Garden (Nov. 12), Orlando forward Paolo Banchero limped off the floor in the second quarter with a groin injury that would keep him out 10 games. The Magic persevered in a sign of things to come, coasting to a 124-107 win. After going 7-3 without Banchero, he finally returned on Friday night to help pick up a 106-105 victory.

New York was one of Orlando’s victims in that run without its young star, falling to 0-2 on the season against the Magic in a 133-121 loss at Kia Center on Nov. 22. The Knicks are 6-1 since that defeat and have moved ahead of Toronto for the Atlantic Division lead, trailing only Detroit in the Eastern Conference. This matinee will be the first of a seven-game Sunday in the NBA.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 13, 5:40 p.m. EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WEPN-FM (Knicks)

Magic, Knicks battle for spot in NBA Cup final

The New York Knicks (17-7) and the Orlando Magic (15-10) square off for the fourth time since first getting together on Nov. 12, so neither team is going to catch the other by surprise. The stakes are the highest they’ve been in any of the matchups, which have gotten heated on multiple occasions.

They’re in neutral territory in Las Vegas. They’re playing for money and a shot at a championship. Make no mistake, given the stakes, the big stage all to themselves, and the familiarity with one another, this will feel like a playoff game.

The Magic haven’t won a playoff series since 2010, while the Knicks just played in the Eastern Conference finals a few months ago, so it’s understandable they would have an advantage.

However, New York and Orlando have already finished their regular-season series, which the Magic won 2-1 despite losing Sunday’s game 106-100. Unfortunately, they lost Franz Wagner for at least a handful of weeks to a high ankle sprain that looked like it could be an MCL injury or something worse. After getting good news on that front, the Magic went out and beat the Miami Heat in Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinals, overcoming an early 15-0 deficit.

New York comes off a 117-101 blowout in Toronto to reach this point in the competition, getting 35 points from Jalen Brunson. The Knicks All-Star point guard has scored at least 30 points in each of the past three games.

Prior to losing last weekend, Orlando had won three consecutive meetings between these teams and is 7-5 over the last 12 matchups despite losing four straight in 2024. The Magic own a 70-67 series lead in this series and registered the franchise’s first-ever win over the Knicks on Nov. 6, 1989 behind 24 points from Reggie Theus, now the head coach at Daytona Beach’s Bethune-Cookman University.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Knicks -5.5 (-110), Magic +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Knicks -218, Magic +180

Total: 223.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

KNICKS

F OG Anunoby

F Josh Hart

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

KNICKS

Miles McBride: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Landry Shamet: Out - Left Shoulder Strain

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on playing in such an important game this early in the season: "I think it's great for the guys. Speaking with some of the guys from Indiana, knowing some of the coaches there, being able to lean into that experience that they had (it's beneficial). It's great for the guys, the bright lights, the stakes. I think that these guys understand exactly what is at stake and the intensity, the focus, the game planning that you have to go through. Those are such great pieces for us to experience."

