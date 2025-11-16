How to watch Magic vs. Rockets, lineups, injury report, betting lines & more
In this story:
The Orlando Magic are on the road for a game against the red hot Houston Rockets.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:
How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, CW18, WMOR-TV in Tampa (Magic), Space City Home Network (Rockets)
Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), KBME 790 (Rockets)
Vitals: The Orlando Magic (7-6) have a tough matchup against the Houston Rockets (8-3) on the road. Things will only get worse with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs both on the sidelines with groin injuries.
The Magic will adopt a "next man up" mentality, but it won't be easy against the Rockets, who boast the No. 1 offense in the league going into the game.
Kevin Durant has been a major addition for the Rockets alongside Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun to form one of the best trios in the league.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Magic +7.5 (-110), Rockets -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Magic +250, Nets -310
Total: 224.5 (Over -112, Under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
PROJECTED STARTERS
ROCKETS
F Kevin Durant
F Jabari Smith Jr.
C Alperen Sengun
G Amen Thompson
G Josh Okogie
MAGIC
F Franz Wagner
F Tristan da Silva
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Anthony Black
G Desmond Bane
INJURY REPORT
ROCKETS
Tari Eason: Out - Hip
Fred VanVleet: Out - Torn ACL
Dorian Finney-Smith: Out - Ankle
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Left Groin Strain
Jalen Suggs: Out - Sore Left Groin
Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery
Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)
Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)
QUOTABLE
Magic forward Tristan da Silva on facing the Rockets: “That’s going to be one where we can’t get away with a win, if we don’t play to our standard. So, we have to make sure that we’re ready (and) that we learn from (our meeting with Brooklyn). Be ready to come out and defend.”
More Orlando Magic Stories
Paolo Banchero injury spoils Magic upset vs. Knicks
3 potential Magic starting lineup replacements for Paolo Banchero
Magic get first look at intriguing Nets rookie in NBA Cup game
Magic beat Nets in NBA Cup thriller despite Paolo Banchero's absence
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener