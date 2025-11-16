How to watch Magic vs. Rockets, lineups, injury report, betting lines & more

The Orlando Magic are on the road for a game against the red hot Houston Rockets.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, CW18, WMOR-TV in Tampa (Magic), Space City Home Network (Rockets)

Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), KBME 790 (Rockets)

Vitals: The Orlando Magic (7-6) have a tough matchup against the Houston Rockets (8-3) on the road. Things will only get worse with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs both on the sidelines with groin injuries.

The Magic will adopt a "next man up" mentality, but it won't be easy against the Rockets, who boast the No. 1 offense in the league going into the game.

Kevin Durant has been a major addition for the Rockets alongside Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun to form one of the best trios in the league.

Spread: Magic +7.5 (-110), Rockets -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic +250, Nets -310

Total: 224.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Amen Thompson

G Josh Okogie

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

Tari Eason: Out - Hip

Fred VanVleet: Out - Torn ACL

Dorian Finney-Smith: Out - Ankle

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Left Groin Strain

Jalen Suggs: Out - Sore Left Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery

Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Tristan da Silva on facing the Rockets: “That’s going to be one where we can’t get away with a win, if we don’t play to our standard. So, we have to make sure that we’re ready (and) that we learn from (our meeting with Brooklyn). Be ready to come out and defend.”

More Orlando Magic Stories

Paolo Banchero injury spoils Magic upset vs. Knicks

3 potential Magic starting lineup replacements for Paolo Banchero

Magic get first look at intriguing Nets rookie in NBA Cup game

Magic beat Nets in NBA Cup thriller despite Paolo Banchero's absence

Magic face tough task in Kevin Durant, Rockets on the road