Jalen Suggs dominates, and more takeaways from Clippers-Magic

The Orlando Magic cruised to a 129-101 blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night inside Kia Center, marking their fifth win over their last six games. What were some of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Jalen Suggs impacted every facet of game:

Jalen Suggs has had a productive season after coming off knee surgery. But due to his minutes restriction to begin the season, the 6-foot-5 guard hasn't always been able to impact the game for long stretches of time.

As it's eased, he's continued to look more comfortable.

He was phenomenal in the Magic's 28-point win, impacting every facet of the game for all 26 minutes.

Whether it was his playmaking (he connected on multiple lobs, including one to Anthony Black on a SLOB), his defense (diving for loose balls, picking Kobe Sanders' pocket clean), his shotmaking (he made a season-high five threes!), Suggs was everywhere.

Suggs turned in 23 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks on 8-of-15 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. And his impact was felt all over the hardwood.

Magic continue to be very efficient in transition:

Orlando's been one of the NBA's most frequent transition teams this year. They also entered third in transition frequency with the 13th-best offensive rating in transition, according to Cleaning The Glass.

Conversely, the Clippers are the oldest team in the NBA, play at the league's slowest pace and had the league's worst transition defensive rating, surrendering 145 points per 100 possessions.

Thus, Orlando's gameplan of pushing pace possible worked to perfection, finishing a plus-20 (33-13) in points off turnovers and a plus-24 (39-15) in fastbreak points.

The Clippers' old(er) legs didn't have enough juice. Unlocking easy points in advantageous situations is critical for Orlando after it also operated at one of the league's slowest paces a year ago.

Orlando has quietly been one of the NBA's most potent teams in transition, which is a great sign after its shaky start to the season pushing the envelope.

Life is always easier when shots fall:

The Magic's 129 points marked a season-high, doing so on 47.9 percent shooting. They were a little rusty inside the paint, but the Magic sunk season-most 18 3-pointers.

Led by Suggs, they had nine players make at least one triple for the first time all season, including four with multiple (6th time). They were plus-four in 3-point makes, plus-six from the free-throw line and plus-10 in the paint.

This isn't new news, but life is always easier when that big orange ball is going through the red circle more often than not, especially from beyond the arc.

