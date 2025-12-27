The Orlando Magic are shaking their heads after a 120-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in front of their fans at the Kia Center.

The Magic started off flat, and they never seemed to get off the ground. Everyone appeared a step behind, and bounces weren't going their way on either end of the floor. It was arguably the most frustrating loss of the season for the Magic who dropped to 17-14 on the season.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shoots during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic get kicked in the teeth

The Magic were led in scoring by Anthony Black who scored 24 points on 8 of 17 shooting. Desmond Bane was behind him with 15 points on 7 of 19 shooting, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Paolo Banchero finished with 13 points.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball had 22 to lead the way while Kon Knueppel had 16 before he left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Miles Bridges also had 16 points while Brandon Miller put up 15 on his own.

Tidjane Salaun (14) and Collin Sexton (13) joined the Hornets in double figures off the bench while Moussa Diabate had a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double.

The Magic had a chance to take advantage with Knueppel's injury, but the Hornets responded in a big way with their Rookie of the Year candidate out for the rest of the second half. Everyone appeared to step up on both ends of the floor, and it paid off in a big way.

Ultimately, the Magic just didn't have it against the Hornets. It's a combination of several issues that compounded upon itself and that's what led to the loss. The Magic know they can play better and they are going to have to figure out how to execute when they bounce back.

The Magic will have to dust themselves off quickly as they get right back on the floor tomorrow night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the KIA Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

People need to relax on Magic star Paolo Banchero

Desmond Bane keeping Magic afloat in latest NBA power rankings

It's time to start giving Magic rookies some more minutes

Five questions before LaMelo Ball, Hornets face Magic

Magic may get reprieve after Hornets star's injury