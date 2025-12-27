Magic may get reprieve after Hornets star's injury

The Orlando Magic are in the locker room at halftime against the Charlotte Hornets at the Kia Center looking for a way to get back in the game after a difficult first half.

It may not come in the best of ways, but a reprieve may be coming their way. Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel suffered an ankle injury in the final seconds of the first half and was helped off the court into the locker room.

Knueppel hurt vs. Magic

It remains to be seen if Knueppel will return to the game, but if he doesn't the Magic will have a better chance to win. Knueppel led all scorers with 16 points in the first half while making all four of his 3-pointers.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee spoke about Knueppel's growth so far this season in his pregame availability.

"The impressive part about Kon is that he's such a good overall player," Lee said. I think the threes get highlighted a ton, which they should he's got a phenomenal technique and understands what shots to take, and his teammates are doing a really good job of getting him open and finding him. But the outside of the shooting, I think that has been really impressive.

"What he brings on the defensive end of the floor, the physicality that he plays with. I was just telling one of our assistants, he was bringing the pregame film in, and I was like, How come a lot of our good defensive clips are Kon stopping guys and creating turnovers on the ball and off? So he's just been really impressive there."

The Magic are having trouble on defense trying to stop Knueppel, who has been such a big part of the Hornets offense in the first half. The only other player in double figures for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who has 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting, so it could be easier for the Magic to get back in the game if Knueppel is out for the rest of the night.

The Magic trail 57-48 against the Hornets going into the second half. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

