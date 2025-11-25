Late scratch for Magic in important game vs. 76ers

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Johnathan Isaac with the Orlando Magic.

Known mostly for his defensive prowess, Isaac hasn't gotten the minutes he once did, to prove he can still be stifling on that end. And he has produced almost nothing offensively -- just 2.9 points in those 10.0 minutes, while shooting under 44 percent from the field. The presence of some young players on the Magic roster, whether recent draft picks Noah Penda or Jett Howard -- jeopardizes Isaac's time even more. And he's already been passed by Tristan da Silva.

Isaac won't get a chance to prove his worth in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jonathan Isaac will not play tonight at Philadelphia due to back spasms. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 25, 2025

Isaac's back reportedly tightened up after shootaround, taking him out of action for the game. It's not known how much more time he will miss.

The forward, a former first-round pick who has spent his entire career with Orlando, and been valuable at times even with his injuries, needs to give more now to justify his contract. He signed a five year, $84 million extension in 2024 and it's looking like a blot on the team's books. The Magic gave him the deal even though he had missed quite a bit of time with a variety of ailments.

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Some of those were major. This one is minor. Still, any setback is not welcome, especially with the Magic needing bodies until Paolo Banchero is back. Banchero, the team's star, is sitting out his eighth straight game.

MORE MAGIC INJURY NEWS

How the MAGIC advance in NBA CUP

Orlando must make MAXEY make tough shots