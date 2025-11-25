Late scratch for Magic in important game vs. 76ers
In this story:
It has been a frustrating start to the season for Johnathan Isaac with the Orlando Magic.
Known mostly for his defensive prowess, Isaac hasn't gotten the minutes he once did, to prove he can still be stifling on that end. And he has produced almost nothing offensively -- just 2.9 points in those 10.0 minutes, while shooting under 44 percent from the field. The presence of some young players on the Magic roster, whether recent draft picks Noah Penda or Jett Howard -- jeopardizes Isaac's time even more. And he's already been passed by Tristan da Silva.
Isaac won't get a chance to prove his worth in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Isaac's back reportedly tightened up after shootaround, taking him out of action for the game. It's not known how much more time he will miss.
The forward, a former first-round pick who has spent his entire career with Orlando, and been valuable at times even with his injuries, needs to give more now to justify his contract. He signed a five year, $84 million extension in 2024 and it's looking like a blot on the team's books. The Magic gave him the deal even though he had missed quite a bit of time with a variety of ailments.
Some of those were major. This one is minor. Still, any setback is not welcome, especially with the Magic needing bodies until Paolo Banchero is back. Banchero, the team's star, is sitting out his eighth straight game.
How the MAGIC advance in NBA CUP
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick