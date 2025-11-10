Magic aren't getting enough from this free agent addition
While the Orlando Magic swung for the fences with guard Desmond Bane, they also brought in veteran guard Tyus Jones, an under-the-radar move that was expected to prove dividends for both sides.
On the surface, Jones was expected to be a pivotal piece in terms of organizing the team's dormant offense. Over his last four seasons, he's averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 assists (to just 0.9 turnovers) on 45.7/39.8/82.5 shooting splits. The point guard position is a dying art, but Jones was one of the last "true" point guards the league has, which is why the Magic signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal this summer.
However, albeit through 10 games, it's done anything but blown up in their face.
The Tyus Jones experiement is NOT working:
Jones has essentially been unplayable through the first three weeks of the season.
He's totaled just 20 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists in 131 minutes, shooting 34.6 percent (9-26) from the floor and 2-of-15 (13.3 percent) from beyond the arc.
Correlation doesn't always equal causation, but the Magic have a minus-22.2 NET Rating when he's on the floor, versus a plus 8.5 NET when he's off, according to PBP Stats. It may be too small a sample size to take anything away, but Jones has been a zero whenever he's been on the court this season.
It's hard to gain a rhythm without consistent playing time. But Jones' point-of-attack defense is bad, his shooting/touch has been haywire and his decision-making has been inconsistent.
Orlando already has enough problems -- it can't keep trotting out a small guard who isn't efficient nor impactful on either end of the floor.
Why Magic should give Jase Richardson more opportunity:
Jase Richardson, who the Magic drafted No. 25 overall in last June's draft, has barely seen the floor. He's totaled just 28 minutes, scoring three points with one rebound and five assists.
But now is the perfect time for Richardson -- a good 3-point shooter, underrated playmaker and feisty point-of-attack defender -- to get reps.
We don't know what's going on behind the scenes -- Richardson will have to show head coach Jamahl Mosley why he deserves minutes -- but isn't this 10-game sample enough evidence? Richardson is only 19-years-old and will likely get picked on defensively.
Though he could also provide an amicable spark to a bench that has been underwhelming minus second-year forward Tristan da Silva. Magic need answers, and Richardson may be one of them, because Jones currently isn't.
