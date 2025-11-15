Magic's 13-game start is one of the franchise's best ever in one key area

The Orlando Magic's shooting struggles and stagnation have bled into the 2025-26 season.

They are currently No. 21 in 3-point percentage, No. 18 in offensive rating and No. 22 in assist percentage, while also ranking near the bottom-third in turnover percentage.

Yet, it hasn't been all bad for the Magic, who haven't produced a top-15 offense since the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

While plenty of the headaches offensively have persisted, they are scoring at a clip that only the 1994-95 Magic have eclipsed through the team's first 13 games.

Through the first 13 games of the season, the @OrlandoMagic have scored 1,504 points, which is the second-most they have ever scored during that span in franchise history.



The only other time Orlando had 1,500+ points through the first 13 games was 1994-95 (1,527). pic.twitter.com/PD0kw3jfGb — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 15, 2025

How the Magic have scored more:

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are a couple of reasons for the Magic's uptick in scoring.

While they are attempting their fewest field goal attempts per game (84.2) since 2014-15, their rim frequency is through the roof. They are attempting 39.4 percent of its shots at the rim, according to Cleaning The Glass, which would be the most since 2003-04, when CTG's tracking data began.

Additionally, the Magic's rim pressure and paint touches have allowed them to get to the free-throw line at an elite clip. Orlando's attempting 31.7 free throws per game, the second-most in franchise history ('89-90 -- 33.2).

The Magic are also playing faster, naturally leading to more opportunities. They needed to adapt to the pace-and-space era and find ways to get out of the abyss offensively.

It's been far from perfect, but the Magic have scored 120-plus points six times through 13 games after eclipsing that number 10 times all of last season.

How many points does Magic need to score to break record after 14 games?

Nov 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looks to post up against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Led by Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal and Nick Anderson, the 1994-95 squad, which was swept in the NBA Finals against Houston, is one of the best in franchise history.

They scored 105 points in their 14th game, the most in franchise history. Thus, this year's team will have to score 129 points Sunday against the Rockets, the league's ninth-best defense, to surpass that mark.

Orlando may also be without Paolo Banchero, who's dealing with a groin strain. No injury report has been submitted at the time of this publishing, but the fourth-year forward missed Friday's 105-98 win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

The last time it scored 129 points in a regular season game was April 11 against the Indiana Pacers. Given the circumstances, it's fairly unlikely they reach that in regulation on Sunday.

But never say never!

More Orlando Magic Stories:

Franz Wagner knocks down late shots, and more takeaways from Magic-Nets

Bane sets tone but Banchero exits, and more takeaways from Magic win in New York

Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland

Jalen Suggs has most impactful game but it's not enough, and other Magic takeaways

Desmond Bane being pushed to be aggressive to escape slump