Magic fight to bitter end behind Banchero, but Celtics come in clutch for revenge win
The Orlando Magic are seeing the season series with the Boston Celtics even up after a 111-107 loss at the Kia Center.
After the Magic pulled out a win in the NBA Cup matchup, the Celtics were able to get revenge thanks to some clutch shooting down the stretch. A trio of 3-pointers from Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jordan Walsh in the final two minutes of the game sealed the victory for the Celtics over the Magic.
Magic can't get it done vs. Celtics
The Magic were up and down with the Celtics all night long, but they fell short in the fourth quarter and pick up their sixth loss of the season.
They built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but Anfernee Simons came off the bench to save the Celtics. He scored 25 points in the first half to put the Celtics back in front.
The game was tied going into halftime and
The Magic are 4-6 in their first 10 games of the season as they continue to try and find a rhythm from the past two seasons that saw them reach the playoffs.
The Magic are back in action against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
More Orlando Magic Stories
It's not time for Magic to push panic button
Magic getting first taste of Wizards rookie taking NBA by storm
One player could save Magic after massive drop in NBA power rankings
Paolo Banchero hopes Magic can learn from playoff failures