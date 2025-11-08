Suggs, DaSilva sink Celtics in key win, and other Magic takeaways
The Orlando Magic returned home and opened their Emirates Cup group stage play with a 123-110 win over the Boston Celtics Friday evening. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's dive into it!
Magic out-duel the Celtics ... from deep?!
The Magic entered the evening with the second-fewest made 3-pointers per 100 possessions. Conversely, the Celtics had the second-most. We know Mazzulla-ball by now.
If it wasn't for Payton Pritchard, you would've thought it was the exact opposite.
Led by Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva's seven combined 3-pointers, Orlando sunk 17 3-pointers to the Celtics' 13, five of which came from Pritchard. Eight Magic players buried at least one triple, including six with multiple.
The Magic's 17 made threes marked a new season-high, with it also being the second time all season they made more than 12. Every one of them was needed, too, especially down the stretch, when they pulled away.
A decisive Desmond Bane is the best Desmond Bane:
Part of Desmond Bane's struggles through his early Magic tenure have been his indecisiveness. He's still trying to find ways to fit alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, which has led to him second-guessing and overthinking when he doesn't have to. It's minimized his impact.
Friday's game over Boston wasn't perfect, but the 6-foot-5 guard had one of his most impactful games of the season. It still wasn't perfect -- he missed three of his first four triple tries -- but Bane tallied 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting while adding six rebounds, a team-high seven assists, one steal and two blocks.
At some point, his shooting will turn the corner. It's only a matter of time; water always finds its level, and he's one of the best shooters on planet Earth. However, the first step is finding your confidence and figuring out ways to impact the game positively, which he did against Boston.
Magic conjure best defensive game of the season, especially when it mattered:
Yes, we all know the Boston Celtics are without star forward Jayson Tatum (achilles) and aren't nearly as talented as they were last season.
But they entered Friday's action with the league's 12th-best offense, and the Magic were missing a somewhat encouraging defensive outing against a capable offense.
They looked the part Friday night. They were on a string, forcing 14 Celtics turnovers (eight live-ball) while limiting them to 45.3 percent shooting. Most importantly, their ball pressure all night was stifling; their physicality lasted for a full 48 minutes; their rotations, while not perfect, were much sharper; Orlando held Jaylen Brown scoreless in the fourth quarter.
It was a step in the right direction, and now they will have to replicate it Sunday in the second game of a home-home back-to-back against Boston.
