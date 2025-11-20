Magic confidence growing as wins pile up

The Orlando Magic are winners of seven of their last 10 games and things are about as good as they have been all season long.

After a 1-4 start, there was a collective groan from the fanbase worried that the Magic had regressed significantly from last season. However, they just needed a little stumble to set them on their path.

“Well, I think I’ve said it before, we’ve talked about being able to defend to get out and run. Making our defense fuel our offense," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the Magic beat the Golden State Warriors. "And so, I think you saw a lot of that tonight being able to push the basketball after stops and turnovers and blocked shots, whatever it is, being able to put pressure on the defense.

"I don’t know if there’s one moment that it clicks, but these guys just continue to work, knowing that at the beginning of the season, yes, there are going to be moments that they’re trying to find the chemistry. But now, you can see they’re communicating at a high level. They’re coming together, they’re talking to each other, they’re making sure that we’re all on the same page whether it’s a huddle or a time out, these guys continue to communicate with one another.”

Magic playing with confidence amid recent stretch

The Magic will have a chance to continue this hot streak if they can find a way to continue playing their own game. They have the talent to compete with most of the teams in the NBA, so that alone should put them in contention to win a good chunk of their games.

If they can get the chemistry down pat and turn their strong defense into helping their offense, they could be one of the best teams in the league.

The Magic will have another chance to prove that when they take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of their three-game homestand. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network.

