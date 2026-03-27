From working with Luka Doncic in Dallas to Anthony Black in Orlando, God Shammgod is something of a skill development whisperer, helping already good players unlock new moves they may have never imagined before.

Famously known for inventing his own dribble move, "The Shammgod", now often used by ball-handling savants like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, Shammgod has already forever etched his name in basketball history.

For the uninitiated, here is a breakdown of how to learn the elite-ball-handler secret unlockable move from its creator himself:

As a player development coach eventually following Jamahl Mosley from Dallas' to Orlando's coaching staff, Shammgod now has his sights set on his next target in skill development: Orlando Magic superstar, Paolo Banchero.

With Black making clear improvements after this past offseason working on his game with Shammgod, now combining his new developments as a ball-handler, driving force, and vertical threat dunker, crediting his confidence off that work he put in as the primary reason, one can only hope for similar results from Banchero and Coach Shamm working together.

When it comes to hunting contact with a bump-and-finish mentality, Banchero says he already plays that way, while Shammgod has helped him fine-tune the little things.

Banchero appreciates Coach Shammgod for development

During pregame warmups, Banchero has been getting reps in with Coach Shamm lately.

Normally, the two are going through a warmup routine involving things like finesse finishing at and near the rim, dribble move combinations and downhill footwork fundamentals to get there, before shooting jumpers around the world.

I asked Paolo Banchero about working with Magic Coach God Shammgod on his bump-and-finish moves, eurostep footwork, floaters and handles before the game, and how he was able to use those exact skills in this matchup against the Sacramento Kings, like he does most nights:



I asked Paolo Banchero about working with Magic Coach God Shammgod on bump-and-finish, eurostep footwork, floaters and handles:



“Just the way I play, always trying to use contact to my advantage.



Coach Shamm, he’s been great. Just helping me out with small details of the game.” https://t.co/3R1A2I4liO pic.twitter.com/O42HMA9dfi — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

Just the way I play, always trying to use contact to my advantage.



That is something that I feel like we have been working on all year.



Yeah, Coach Shamm, he has been great. Just helping me out with small details of the game. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero has seen career highs in scoring efficiency this season, not only due to his own development and effort on winning plays like running the floor in transition and crashing the glass for offensive boards, but also due to more efficient shot selection overall, taking and making more shots at the rim, looking more confident and comfortable in his movements as the season goes on.

Banchero is shooting 67% FG% on 368 FGA in the restricted area in 2025-26 after hitting 66% FG% on 242 FGA in the restricted area in 2024-25, meaning he's shooting a slightly better efficiency with over 125+ more shots from layup/dunk range than the season prior.

How much does each party deserve credit? They all do.

The positive helps the team and the individual, as Banchero and the Magic are seeing results from Paolo and Shammgod working together, helping Banchero fine-tune his ball-skills, footwork, and finishing at the rim to take his powerful downhill force game to another level by fine-tuning finesse.