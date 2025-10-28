What's wrong with the Orlando Magic?
If a 1-3 stretch happens to a 50-win team, no one blinks an eye.
But when a projected 50-win team that hasn't fully established their identity opens the season 1-3, one might take a second look.
The Orlando Magic, darlings of the NBA offseason, made the 2nd-biggest splash of the summer by acquiring Desmond Bane, loading up an offense with shooters that desperately needed them.
Yet, so far, the team has looked out of sync.
What's going wrong in Orlando?
1. 3pt Shooting Woes Continue
It's one problem to not generate open threes; it's another problem to not knock them down.
This season, Orlando has simply been bad at both.
Dead last in 3PA volume (28 3PA) and 2nd to last in 3P% efficiency (29%)
One fix? Ask resident 3pt sniper Desmond Bane to launch more from deep, wait to see how a fully recovered Jalen Suggs looks, and find playing time for Jett Howard and Jase Richardson.
By asking your pull-up 3pt threats to shoot more threes off the dribble, defenses should start respecting the ball-handlers more from deep, creating extra space for everyone.
Another big focus should be riding the big wing stars, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
Both should have mass on-ball touches to penetrate the paint while flanked with effective 3pt spacing. These two downhill forces with Bane and Suggs spacing the floor should be the hardest element to guard in this offense.
2. Unforced Errors = Bad Turnovers
Orlando's made far too many unforced errors this season, racking up bad turnovers.
Passing the ball to a fan in the stands should be saved for touchdown celebrations, not halfcourt sets.
Orlando is racking up the 7th-most turnovers per game (18), while rating 5th-worst in TOV%, (16.9%) via Cleaning the Glass.
In general, the team has played a little sloppy, or tried to get a little too cute.
On far too many occasions, a Magic player has tried to make the extra pass when they should just take the open shot, or they've made a lazy pass when a more direct one was needed, or they've made a lackadaisical movement that leads to a loose ball that should never be lost to begin with.
While this theme delves into the idea of court mapping – where a player should be positioned on the court at any given moment – the loose play should improve with more game reps and playing time.
3. Free Throw Shooting – it's free!
One of Orlando's main strengths is their ability to draw fouls.
The Magic rack up the highest volume of FTA (36 FTA) with the 3rd-highest FT Rate (31.5), yet are tied for 6th-worst efficiency of any team. (74% FT%)
Making free throws is low hanging fruit this team can clean up simply by converting at the charity stripe; they're free for a reason.
4. New Personnel & Lineup Combos
These player combos have not played many games together.
The trio of Wagner, Banchero, and Suggs recorded just five total games together last year, despite all showing legitimate development throughout the season.
The Magic made many adjustments this summer; they'll need time to judge results. Until then, rely on what has proven to work while experimenting with options that could work even better going forward.
5. Health & Availability
While Magic fans treat the injury bug like a cousin who won't stop showing up to family reunions, this season has started relatively healthy for Orlando.
And, yet, the team's still managing two important injuries – Suggs on a minutes restriction and Moritz Wagner recovering.
The highest scoring bench big last season before going down to injury, Orlando needs Wagner's emphatic rim-rolling energy to bolster the bench offense.
Suggs not only hasn't played his normal minutes since last season, he now has a completely different offensive role to learn.
Last year, Jalen was defacto point guard, now he's a secondary creator slipping down to the 4th scoring option.
Everyone settling into established roles once the main rotation is healthy and available will help build a pecking order for the offense.
Find out if Orlando's faster pace is helping or hurting their established defensive identity in Part 2
