Sometimes an NBA player gets traded away from a team, but they like the city so much, they keep a house there, just in case.

At least, that's what Nikola Vucevic and his family decided to do when he was traded to Chicago years ago.

After bouncing around from Chicago to Boston and into free agency this summer, suddenly Vucevic had the freedom to choose where he wanted to play next season – his choice? Back to Orlando, where his family was waiting the entire time, where he had the best years of his career, and where he had a chance to win.

David Steele LOVES Vucevic Returning to Orlando!



"He's such a great guy, one of my All-Time favorite players, just a genuine good human being and really good basketball player.



I think he'll be a good fit." – @steelemagic



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/P4KcCqUoGG — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 12, 2026

Vucevic Quotes from Orlando Magic Media Day

Jan 16, 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) defends against Orlando Magic guard Nick Anderson (25) at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Orlando Magic Media Day, I asked Nikola Vucevic if he's spoken about his expected role with new Magic head coach, Sean Sweeney.

Vucevic shares that he actually spoke to Sweeney about the role before he even signed a deal with Orlando, to better understand what he was getting himself into and for both sides to acclimate to each other's expectations.



“Yeah, obviously I have spoken with Coach Sweeney about what my role is here and how he sees me. And so that is definitely something we talked about before I even signed, so I knew what to expect coming in here." Vucevic said.

I also asked Vucevic if he had his eye on any of the franchise record books that his name already sits at or near the top of; he answered, "as far as the record book, I haven't thought too much about it. It'd be nice to catch Nick Anderson at least on the All-Time scoring list."

Vooch made sure to emphasize to Magic fans watching at home that he's here to help this team win, not overly focused on any records, saying, "I think most importantly, for me, is that we have good team success, that we are able to win, that's what I'm focused on."

With one eye on winning, and the other on the All-Time scoring list, he finished his answer with, "and if I get to break a couple more records along the way, that would be great."

Vucevic trails Anderson by 227 points, which for our mathematicians at home, can be broken with, say, 23 games over 10+ PTS, which is all but imminent pending good health over an 82-game season.

I asked Nikola Vucevic about his Role under Sweeney:



“(My Role) is something we talked about before I even signed, so I knew what to expect when I was coming in here.



and the Magic All-Time Record Books:



“(Would) be nice to catch Nick Anderson on the All-Time scoring list” pic.twitter.com/xy8iC0TVhA — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2026

Top-10 Franchise Scoring Leaders List

Jan 4, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA;Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 111-92. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tallying a 9-year career with nearly six hundred games played in the blue and white pinstripes has its benefits; Vucevic holds the top spot in many categories of the Orlando Magic's franchise record book; some more meaningful than others, but his name stands up there the same.

Vucevic ranks #1 in Field Goals (4490), Field Goal Attempts (9003), 2PT FGM (4100), 2PT FGA (7898), with 2 All-Star appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Vucevic ranks 4th in Games Played (591) behind Nick Anderson, (692) Jameer Nelson, (651) and Dwight Howard, (621) via Basketball Reference.

He ranks 4th in Minutes Played (18,791), while Howard ranks 1st. (22,471)

He ranks 2nd in Total Rebounds (6381) to Howard (8072); 2nd in Defensive Rebounds (4783) to Howard (5806); and 2nd in Offensive Rebounds (1598) to Howard. (2266)

Holding the 3rd spot currently on the Magic's All-Time scoring leader's list, Vucevic (10,423) ranks above:



4th Tracy McGrady (8298)

5th Jameer Nelson (8184)

6th Shaquille O'Neal (8019)

7th Hedo Turkoglu (7216)

8th Evan Fournier (7049)

9th Anfernee Hardaway (7018)

10th Dennis Scott (6603)

Vucevic would need to score 1012 points during his Magic tenure to catch Howard for the top spot overall, which isn't impossible, but is a far greater challenge than catching Anderson. It would take Vooch about 102 games of 10+ PTS, or 68 games of 15+ PTS, to surpass Howard as the Magic's #1 All-Time Scoring Leader in franchise history.

This is professional sports; if playing time opens up, if Vucevic fits extremely well in his role next to any certain Magic star forward, there's an avenue to a lot of open jump shots coming Vooch's way; all he has to do is knock them down, and splashing open shots is what Vooch tends to do best.