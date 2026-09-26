Nikola Vucevic's Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Magic This Season

The Orlando Magic will rely on their returners to make some noise in the 2026-27 regular season.

However, the Magic signed Nikola Vucevic in free agency this offseason.

Vucevic could shape up to be a key reserve this season, if he excels off the bench.

Here are three scenarios that can happen with Vucevic this season.

Best case: Vucevic is a reliable bench scorer who can hit threes

Vucevic is a career 35% shooter from beyond the arc in the regular season. He has shot well from deep in his last two regular seasons: 40.2% in 2024-25 and 36.9% in 2025-26.

The Orlando Magic need 3-point shooting. Vucevic continuing to shoot like this from deep will help elevate the team's accuracy from 3-point range.

Wendell Carter Jr. is by far the clear starting center for the Orlando Magic. But Vucevic will add a nice 3-point shooting element to the center rotation.

Carter is a career 31.6% shooter from deep in the regular season. He shot 31.9% from three in 2025-26 and 23.4% in 2024-25.

In the 2025-26 regular season, Vucevic averaged 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. He spent time with Chicago and Boston.

If Vucevic can chip in scoring-wise off the bench and be a reliable 3-point shooter, it will help the Magic's bench. It will also help Orlando spread the floor, as he should have no problem playing by the 3-point line. This will hopefully open up inside looks for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Moderate case: Vucevic puts up similar stats to his time in Boston

In 16 regular-season games with Boston, Vucevic averaged 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He shot 43.9% from the field and 34% from three.

Anthony Black will lead the reserve unit when he is not needed in a starting role. This takes pressure off Vucevic scoring-wise. Again, the ideal benefit of him in the rotation should be 3-point shooting and spreading the floor.

Around nine points per game on 34% shooting from three should work in this situation.

Worst case: Vucevic struggles offensively and defensively

Defensively, the Orlando Magic will have far better upside with Carter on the floor. However, Vucevic's offense will offset that in a reserve role, especially if he can play outside frequently and knock down 3-pointers.

If he struggles offensively, it will be significant to the Orlando Magic, as his upside is on the offensive end of the floor.