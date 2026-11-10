What Jalen Suggs Injury Update Means for the Magic Rotation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs continues to work his way through a bone bruise on his right knee that he suffered in the team's game on October 25 against the New York Knicks.

Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede is reporting that Suggs is "progressing positively and continues in his return-to-play protocols, including court work."

Update: #Magic guard Jalen Suggs (right knee bone bruise) is “progressing positively” and “continues in his return-to-play protocols, including court work,” the team told the @orlandosentinel. His return will depend on how he responds to increased court activities, the team said. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 9, 2026

Jalen Suggs Getting Closer to Return

It remains to be seen how long Jalen Suggs will be out, but it looks like he is still a couple of weeks away from a return to the court. The Magic miss his ability to change the game on the defensive end, as Orlando has boasted one of the worst defensive ratings in the league so far this season.

The Magic hope that they can stay afloat during this difficult time, but they remain optimistic that Suggs will return with plenty of time left in the regular season to turn things around.

Who's Stepping Up in His Absence?

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest beneficiary of Suggs' minutes has been Jase Richardson, the second-year pro out of Michigan State. Richardson did not start in any of his 54 appearances last season, but he has already made seven starts for the team in the first nine games. He's averaging 5.9 points, 2 points, and 2.7 assists per game, but his shooting has really taken a dip. After making 47.3 percent of his shots last season, Richardson is making just under 32 percent.

While he is making the hustle plays that aren't showing up on the stat sheet, the team really misses Suggs' overall production compared to Richardson's.

Jevon Carter has also seen some action, but he is only contributing minimally for the team, averaging four points per game while making 33.3 percent of his looks from downtown.

Magic Need Suggs Back Soon

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is helped off the court after an injury in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the level of production at the point guard position is part of the reason the Magic are starting with a 2-7 record. Suggs was not performing up to par before his injury, and his replacements have not done enough to turn things around.

This isn't to say Suggs will come back and immediately change things for the better, but having him out there gives the Magic the best chance of winning. The team needs to figure out a solution quickly. Otherwise, things could get really ugly in Orlando.

The Magic are back in action tonight as they face off against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET inside the Golden 1 Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app or NBA League Pass.