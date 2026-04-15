The Magic Rotation Adjustment That Could Define Play-In vs. 76ers

As the Orlando Magic prepare for their Play-In Tournament matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, April 15, the spotlight has shifted toward the return of Anthony Black to the rotation.

After a 16-game absence due to an abdominal strain, Black’s re-emergence towards the end of the season provides the Magic with a wild card, a defensive weapon and improved shot-creator that Philadelphia hasn't had to account for in weeks.

Anthony Black is More Than a Defensive Specialist

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In his first two NBA seasons, Black was often viewed as a defensive-minded player whose offensive utility was limited. However, this season has been a breakout campaign. Before his injury, Black was playing at a very high level, averaging 15.7 points and significantly increasing his efficiency at the rim.

One of the highest moments for the Magic this season came the last time they were in Philadelphia, beating the Sixers by 41 points in the NBA Cup. Black had a career night for the Magic, scoring 31 points on 12 of 17 shooting from the floor. Perhaps he could have another game like that off the bench with the stakes even higher than before.

Strategic Impact vs. The 76ers

The timing of Black's return is pivotal because the 76ers are currently vulnerable in the middle, with star center Joel Embiid recovering from an appendectomy.

Perimeter Suppression

With Embiid out, the Sixers will rely heavily on perimeter playmaking and secondary scoring. Black’s 6-7 frame allows him to switch across multiple positions, effectively neutralizing the Sixers' backcourt. His ability to disrupt passing lanes (averaging 1.4 steals per game) will be essential in forcing turnovers and fueling the Magic’s transition game.

Attacking the Restricted Area

Black has developed a crafty isolation game under assistant coach God Shammgod. Without Embiid’s rim protection, Black’s improved ability to finish at the rim becomes a primary offensive engine. He can punish smaller guards in the post or use his size to finish over the Sixers' remaining bigs in Andre Drummond and Adem Bona.

Rotation Stability

The Magic’s recent loss to the Boston Celtics was defined by puzzling roster decisions and minutes restrictions. Black’s return provides a stabilizing force off the bench, allowing head coach Jamahl Mosley to experiment with larger lineups that can overwhelm a smaller, Embiid-less 76ers squad.

The Verdict

While Black’s minutes may still be monitored as he ramps up from the abdominal injury, his presence alone changes the scouting report for the Sixers. He is no longer just a rising prospect to be ignored on the perimeter, but rather a revelation whose aggression and confidence raise the Magic's ceiling.

If Black can provide even 15-20 minutes of high-level defensive pressure and efficient rim attacking tonight, he could be the difference-maker that sends the Magic back to Boston as the No. 7 seed.