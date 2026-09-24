The music starts.



Five players run around the chairs.



One by one, the chairs are removed, until the music stops, and only one remains.

Kevin Knox looks up from his chair victorious, the lone Orlando Magic free agent signing today, as Orlando silmultaneously announces it is waiving four players whom the team had just signed a day before.

According to a press release from President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman via Magic PR, the Magic signed Knox, while waiving Ace Baldwin Jr., Ricky Council IV, Jarron Cumberland, and Au'Diese Toney. The team's training camp roster is now set at twenty players.

PRESS RELEASE:@OrlandoMagic sign free agent Kevin Knox II



💫 Waive Ace Baldwin Jr., Ricky Council IV, Jarron Cumberland and Au’Diese Toney



⭐️ Training camp roster set at 20 players pic.twitter.com/Xlb9fUmg70 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) September 24, 2026

Can Sean Sweeney's Magic Untap Kevin Knox's Potential?

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'8" forward has bounced around the league after falling short of lottery pick expectations in New York, playing for 5 NBA teams plus a G League team in his last 8 seasons, yet Knox has stuck in the league for his potential as a 3&D athletic play-finisher who entered the league at a young age.

To that extent, Knox has proven a willingness to stroke it from deep, hitting 34% 3P% on just over 3 3PA per game through 7 NBA seasons, and 41% 3P% on over 200 3PA in 26 G League games with Windy City last year

One realistic outcome for positive impact from a night-to-night basis will coming from hot 3pt shooting nights with a mix of athletic effort plays converting at the rim off cuts, rolls, and transition rim-runs off the creation of others – a high-energy sparkplug 3pt shooting forward.

Why is The Voice of The Magic Retiring?



"My family. I want to spend more time with them... to enjoy, relax, do some traveling, and give back to my wife who gave so much for 51 years professionally" - @steelemagic#ThankYouDavid 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/q5TruUtnCN — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) August 11, 2026

New Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney's challenge is accomplishing what most coaches have generally been unable to: unlock Knox's potential consistent two-way athleticism merging defensive focus, energy play intensity, and playing off the gravity of others while utilizing hit 3pt shooting and athletic advantages of his own.

Here’s 2 MIN of new Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney’s Defensive & Offensive Philosophies



I asked Sean if this roster fits his Aggressive Switching Defensive style + how he will balance the Offense:



“We need… Education on Shot Quality, Shot Distribution, Shot Allocation” pic.twitter.com/EvwMKdDEGN — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 18, 2026

Can Sweeney's new defensive schemes such as his aggressive switching concepts untap some of Knox's athletic potential when flanked with so much contagious defensive energy around him with the likes of Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Noah Penda, Goga Bitadze, and Wendell Carter Jr.?

Could Sweeney's assistant coaching hires on the offensive end help refine Knox's efficiency from deep as a 3pt shooter and as a scorer overall?

While it's easier said than done, it's not impossible that with this next opportunity, and as Knox ages into his prime athletic years while refining that 3pt shot, that he could buy into the right system and bring positive two-way impact on top of the bouncy athletic rebounding, play-finishing at the rim, and streaky yet capable 3pt shooting from the perimeter he already offers.

Knox enters Orlando with minimal expectations. While his role will start as a bench reserve, opportunity pops up sporadically in the NBA; now he just needs to seize his moment.