STUFF the Magic Dragon Named 2026 NBA Mascot of the Year

Mascots are an integral part of sports. While not every team has one, those that do often rely on their mascots to play an important role within the organization. They are there to entertain fans, keep them engaged and help maintain the energy inside the arena during breaks in the action.

A mascot is much more than a silly figure running around in a costume. For many teams, mascots become a representation of the organization itself and a recognizable part of the fan experience. Think of some of the most notable names in sports, such as Mr. Met, Benny the Bull and the Philadelphia Phillies' Phillie Phanatic. Each has developed an identity that extends far beyond the games themselves.

The Orlando Magic have built that same type of connection with STUFF. Since making his debut in 1989, STUFF has become more than just the mascot on the sidelines. He has become a recognizable face of the franchise and an important part of the Magic's identity.

For nearly four decades, STUFF has entertained Magic fans through his high-flying dunks, on-court antics, fan interactions and appearances outside of the arena. His personality and willingness to push the limits of what a mascot can do have helped him remain one of the more recognizable mascots in professional sports.

His impact has also extended beyond Orlando. STUFF has made appearances on nationally recognized television programs and found his way into popular culture, including a dance-off with Hashtag from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and his infamous marriage proposal to supermodel Kate Upton.

Now, STUFF has added another accomplishment to his resume.

The Magic mascot was named the 2026 NBA Mascot of the Year at the annual NBA Mascot Conference, marking the third time he has won the award after previously taking home the honor in 2016 and 2017 when he also became the first mascot in NBA history to win the award in consecutive years.

Orlando Magic mascot, STUFF, has been named the 2026 NBA Mascot of the Year at the annual NBA Mascot Conference 🔥



STUFF has now won the award three times (2016, 2017, 2026), with fellow NBA mascots voting to decide the winner 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/aGK1BOlXFg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2026

The latest recognition comes after another standout season for STUFF, who also earned the 2025-26 Digital Content Award and Video of the Year Award. For an organization that has had STUFF around for 38 seasons, his latest honor is another example of just how important the mascot has become to the Orlando Magic and their fans.

Mascots play an integral role for many organizations and their game day experiences, and for the Magic's mascot to win the award for a third time isn't just a testament to those that help STUFF be who he is, but the Orlando Magic organization as a whole.