The Three Stories That Will Define Orlando Magic's Training Camp

With the NBA season soon approaching, that means something is even closer: training camp. Training camp begins for the Orlando Magic on Sept. 29.

Here are the three stories that will define the Magic's training camp.

Internal growth from beyond the arc

The biggest flaw that the Orlando Magic cannot ignore? Their 3-point shooting.

However, the Magic did not add a lights-out shooter from deep this offseason. The best addition is Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic is a career 35% 3-point shooter in the regular season.

In the past two regular seasons, he shot 40.2% from three (2024-25) and 36.9% from three (2025-26).

This means that any improvement from beyond the arc will primarily come from internal growth. How much improvement Magic players show from 3-point range at the start of training camp should be monitored. It will prove that they have focused on their 3-point shooting already.

How much growth displayed throughout camp from deep will be worth monitoring as well.

If they can showcase this growth, it will bode well for their offense this season. A big part of this will fall on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero is a career 31.7% 3-point shooter in the regular season. Wagner is a career 32.4% 3-point shooter in the regular season.

Tristan da Silva's continued development

In the 2025-26 regular season, Jalen Suggs played in 57 games. Wagner played in 34.

If Suggs misses time again, Anthony Black, the Magic's top reserve, will move into the starting lineup. So, Tristan da Silva will need to be the offensive leader of the bench unit.

If Wagner misses time and da Silva starts in his place, he will need to have high production in the starting lineup.

Being able to fill both of these roles will help the Magic succeed this season.

How Black and Suggs perform in camp

Black had a big year three in 2025-26 with the Magic. Although Suggs' availability wasn't ideal, he is a talented starting point guard.

If Black and Suggs can both thrive during training camp, it will show that the Magic have a strong 1-2 punch at the point guard position. They will have a talented, starting-caliber point guard on the floor regardless of who is out there.

Black is particularly the one to focus on of the two. Showing that the 2025-26 season can be repeated will be key.

Black will be the key reserve for the Magic this season if he does so.