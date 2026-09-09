Orlando Magic 2026-27 Position Preview: Power Forwards

Orlando Magic Power Forward Position Preview

The point guards and shooting guards have been covered; let's now dive into the power forwards, led by none other than Paolo Banchero. These three players should be the most impactful at the power forward position.

1. Paolo Banchero

2. Tristan da Silva

3. Noah Penda

4. Final Thoughts

1. Paolo Banchero

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons in th fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: After playing in only 46 games in the 2024-25 regular season, Paolo Banchero played in 72 in 2025-26, starting in each. He averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He shot 45.9% from the field, a career high.

Although his scoring average was his lowest since his rookie season (2022-23), Banchero still led the team in scoring in the regular season.

If Banchero can elevate his scoring, the Magic will take a step forward in the East. He shot just 30.5% from beyond the arc in the 2025-26 regular season.

Improving from deep should help raise his scoring average and make him more dynamic on offense. This would make him even tougher to stop offensively, opening up other looks.

Regardless, fans should expect Banchero to continue to lead the offensive charge this season.

2. Tristan da Silva

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: While he can, and will, play at small forward, Tristan da Silva is a very intriguing option behind Banchero. If the Magic have the lineup opportunities to play him at power forward, he will be a great No. 2 option at the position. He should be an important reserve for the Magic this season.

In the 2025-26 regular season, da Silva's averages in points and rebounds increased compared to his rookie season (2024-25). His shooting percentages increased as well. He shot 45% from the field and 37.4% from deep.

He has shown an ability to grow from year one to year two, and hopefully, da Silva will continue to do so. If he does, it should make him more of a threat off the bench. That, and if his 3-point field goal percentage stays around 37%, makes him a nice addition to the power forward rotation.

3. Noah Penda

Skinny: Noah Penda did not have a crazy stat line in his rookie season (2025-26). In the regular season, he averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He shot 40.4% from the field and 32.3% from three.

However, he did play in 59 games in the regular season, starting in two of them. He averaged 12.8 minutes per game as well.

He played in seven more games than Jonathan Isaac. Isaac averaged 10 minutes per game.

Penda is young, entering only his second NBA season; maybe he can take a leap from year one to year two if he gets more opportunities.

Jamal Cain averaged 5.4 points per game and shot 48.7% from the field and 38.4% from three in the 2025-26 regular season. He also saw a bigger role in the postseason than Penda, but he should be more in the small forward rotation.

4. Final Thoughts

Skinny: The Orlando Magic have a great first and second option at the power forward position. They have a reliable, proven No. 1 option in Banchero and a young No. 2 who has shown upside and growth in his two seasons. Given Penda's regular-season usage, he should take the leftover minutes.