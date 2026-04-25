The No. 8 Orlando Magic faught off the No. 1 Detroit Pistons in Game 3 of their first round series, picking up a big 113-105 win inside Kia Center. Who were a few winners and losers?! Let's examine!

Winner: Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane was due -- beyond due.

Entering the postseason as the Magic's most experienced postseason player, Bane was just 9-of-31 from the floor and 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

Like many great shooters, all he needed to see was one drop. It didn't take long. Bane nailed his first seven 3-pointers en route to a 25-point performance in 38 minutes.

He's the second player in Magic postseason history to make seven threes in a single game, joining Dennis Scott, who hit seven (on 15 attempts) in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Indiana in 1994-95.

Loser: Jalen Duren (offensively)

Duren altered the game in so many ways defensively throughout the game. He rejected five shots, but he completely shut down the paint for the Magic, who shot just 6-of-20 in that area in the second half and just 5-of-12 at the rim.

However, it was another disappointing game from him offensively. He was held to just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting, all of which came in the paint. That's well below his standard. And that's the second time this series that Wendell Carter Jr. won the matchup.

Winner: Wendell Carter Jr.

Speaking of Carter, he was flat-out phenomenal. He grabbed 17 rebounds -- including eight offensive, one shy of Duren's nine total rebounds -- and scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He matched Duren's physicality and was relentless on the glass, evidenced by his final tally.

It's hard to not be encouraged with Carter's play throughout this series. His motor and attention-to-detail has been excellent. Plus, Carter has excelled in multiple coverages, including in space. He's been everywhere.

Loser: Pistons' offense in final moments

Even though the Pistons rallied on the backs of Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris, Orlando scored the game's final nine points. Detroit missed its final four attempts after Cunningham tied it with 3:15 left, where it was taking desperate, ill-advised looks.

The Magic's defense buckled down when they needed to most, helping save them from a near disaster after blowing a 17-point lead.

Winner: Magic's 3-point shooting

A lot of the Magic's improved shooting from deep was Bane. But Jalen Suggs made three triples; Poalo Banchero knocked down a pair; Franz Wagner hit a massive contested three over Cunningham in the game's final minutes.

Collectively, the Magic shot 15-of-33 from deep, a huge improvement over their 18-of-66 mark from Games 1 and 2. Their 15 makes were the most in a postseason game since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. It also marks the seventh time in franchise history with 15 made threes in a single postseason affair.

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