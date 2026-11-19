ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the drawing board after a 121-116 loss against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Kia Center.

The Magic led by as much as six points during the fourth quarter and even held an 112-111 lead with two minutes to go. However, the Sixers ended the game on a 10-4 run that was highlighted by a couple of made 3-pointers from VJ Edgecombe and Anfernee Simons.

"I think they got a lot of good looks. I think we had to force them to miss some shots and we [let] them get rolling," Jalen Suggs said postgame. "We had them where we wanted them. We've got to be better in going to finish games. Yeah, point blank. Period. That's supposed to be us."

Magic Frustrated After Tough Loss

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a matter of experience or even the ability to close games. The Magic, two nights prior to the game, beat the Boston Celtics on the road thanks to a 40-point performance in the fourth quarter. Orlando can close out games and beat teams that are better than them in the standings. It came down to execution, and the Magic fell short.

Orlando's response to Philadelphia's changing defense is also what cost them the game.

"Well, their defense was strong in the fourth, we had a tough time getting going there offensively. I thought throughout the course of the game, in totality, offensively we were pretty good. [We] need to play a little bit better defense, keep them off the free-throw line, (Joel) Embiid being the primary guy there," Magic head coach Sean Sweeney said postgame.

"They made some tough shots, some shots we could take away, but in the fourth quarter I thought we got a little stagnant offensively. [We] had some good looks, but you need to execute a little bit better there and coach a little better."

It's an unfortunate loss for the Magic, who could have extended their win streak to five games and improved to .500 on the season. Instead, they find themselves back at the bottom with a hunger to go out and get back in the win column.

The Magic return to the court tomorrow to take on the Brooklyn Nets in their third NBA Cup game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app.