The Orlando Magic's home struggles continue.

Leading by as much as 17 in the first half, the Tyrese Maxey-less, Jaylen Brown-less 76ers rallied back, escaping Kia Center with a 121-116 win Wednesday night.

Here were a few of our takeaways.

Magic picked up right where they left off, open floodgates:

Nov 18, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dunks the ball on Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando capped off Monday's 10-point win against the Boston Celtics with a 40-point quarter, their best of the season.

Well, it began Wednesday's game with a 40-point quarter against the Maxey-less 76ers, who began flat.

Orlando made 16 of its 23 field goals in the first quarter, burying seven threes -- including four from Desmond Bane. The Magic began the game super active defensively, which fueled ball and player movement offensively.

Outside of Bane's four made threes, Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. each made one apiece. The Magic's 40 points were good enough for their most in a single first quarter this season.

Desmond Bane sets some history!:

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Paul George (13) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtesy of his four first quarter 3-pointers, Bane made some history!

Bane's third three of the night -- coming off an ATB DHO with Goga Bitadze -- made him the first player in Magic history with at least nine made threes in nine-straight games. The only two Magic player to record that feat in seven straight are Terance Ross and Rishard Lewis.

This is not the first time Bane has done this, however. Back in 2023-24, sporting a 14-game stretch with at least three 3s.

76ers bench kick starts comeback, VJ Edgecombe finishes it off:

Nov 18, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after being fouled by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia's thin bench, led by Anfernee Simons, rookie Labaron Philon and Tacko Fall, did a pretty good job clawing back. Trailing by as much as 17, the 76ers took a one-point lead with 5:07 lead (their first lead since their opening basket).

Both teams traded threes for most of the second half, but the LeBron James, VJ Edgecombe-led 76ers closed the door. James dished out the game's final assist, accounting for the final seven points, but Edgecombe was the man on a mission.

The 76ers' sophomore finished the night with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 4-of-9 from deep. Though he scored a game-high 15 in the second half, including 13 in the fourth (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT). He was creating whatever he wanted to against the Magic's (deep) drop and confidently pulling up when he was left open.

Magic defense disappoints down the stretch:

Nov 18, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond whatever Edgecombe, an extremely good player, the Magic defense was pretty disappointing -- especially for the final three quarters -- against the shorthanded 76ers.

They weren't very physical, they weren't boxing out, their closeouts were quite sloppy. Even playing through the net, it was a pretty underwhelming night for the Magic defense, which allowed the 76ers to shoot 47.5 percent in the second half, including 9-of-22 from deep.

The 76ers' offense finished with 130.1 offensive rating (93rd percentile), finishing in the 81st percentile in effective field goal percentage, 76th in offensive rebound percentage and 67th in turnover percentage. All due respect to Joel Embiid, James and Edgecombe, that's unacceptable for the Magic on their home floor.