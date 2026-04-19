The more playmakers you have on the floor, the more you are able to break down the defense, get those spray out threes. Desmond Bane

This year's Magic team moves with the ebbs and flows of Jalen Suggs play.

Their All-Defensive team guard had progressed from off-ball connector shooting off handoffs to full-time pace-pushing point guard who can pull up on a dime at any time.

For the most part this season, Orlando's on/off splits, lineup combo net ratings, basically any number that is meant to show winning impact has been staggeringly better with Suggs on the floor.

This season, the Magic live and die by the two-way playmaking of Jalen Suggs.

I asked Desmond Bane about Off-Ball Relocation with Jalen Suggs:



“The more playmakers you have on the floor, the more you’re able to break down the defense.



Get those spray-out threes…



Couple times I hit him where I’m touching the paint, spraying out, and vice-versa.” pic.twitter.com/UwUANSCfOZ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

Orlando thrives when Suggs is on his A-game

Apr 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Orlando is at its best with Jalen Suggs flying around as a lockdown corner on one end and manipulating the defense as a dual threat scrambling quarterback on the other.

When Suggs is playing table-setter, the offense is easier for everyone, Coach Jamahl Mosley says:

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Jalen Suggs making the offense easier as this team’s table-setter:



“Yeah I think that’s what he does for us.



I think that’s who he’s got to continue to be.



As he keeps finding that rhythm with the guys, I think that’s gonna be very important.” pic.twitter.com/pBzKZ5szc2 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 25, 2026

The inconsistency and tough turnover nights can add up, but the good-to-great nights show up just as often with immaculate box scores.

Just a few weeks ago, Suggs dished out 12 AST / 1 TO the last time Orlando hosted the Pistons, where the Magic forcing live ball turnovers to create easy fast break points was a key to victory. Suggs remains the head of the snake, forcing 3 steals and 1 block to help his team force the Pistons into 21 turnovers.

I asked Jamahl Mosley what led to that energy against Detroit in their last outing before the playoff matchup:

We talk about it – it is winning plays.



Those are the plays that matter, those are the 50-50 balls that you get ahold of, that you get on the floor.



Be the first one on the ground to get to the basketball, I think that is important.



That is what we talk about, that is what we show on film — our guys being able to make those plays, because those are possessions.



In this league, it is about the possession game Jamahl Mosley

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley what sparked Orlando’s defensive focus forcing so many Live Ball Turnovers



“It’s winning plays.



The 50-50 balls…



That’s what we show on film — our guys being able to make those plays…



In this league, it’s about the possession game” pic.twitter.com/DXaePIZgdF — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 7, 2026

Suggs knows he makes risky passes, but there's a difference between reckless risky gambles and high-risk high-reward value proposition playmaking..

Suggs constantly searches for the balance of both.

I asked Jalen Suggs about his playmaking development as Orlando's point guard and how he balances that risk-reward proposition:

The moment you start to second guess the passes, the windows – can you get it through, can you not – more often than not they close and you miss your opportunity. Jalen Suggs

I asked Jalen Suggs about his Playmaking Development as Orlando Magic PG and how he balances risk/reward on passes



“The moment you start to second guess the passes, the windows — can you get it through, can you not — more often than not they close and you miss your opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/dMQqJfuXJ4 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 21, 2025

When Suggs taps into his superpower nuclear point-of-attack defense, Jalen becomes one of the best perimeter pressure defenders in the league. Developing his offensive game every offseason on top of that elite defense has made him one of the best young two-way players in the game.

Suggs has developed as a finisher at the rim, as a full-time playmaker, and as a knockdown 3pt threat.

He's become more efficient in different play-types, making his scoring more well-rounded.

While his variety of bankable offensive skills and big-time defensive impact is enough to bet on potential two-way star upside, its consistency and availability that Suggs needs to see his star shine.



The Magic don't need Suggs to do everything he is capable of doing every game; they need him to be the face of the defense at point of attack, to fill a point guard role while picking his spots as a scorer.



Suggs should know that when the ball swings its way back to him for an open three-pointer after he drives and kicks to bend the defense and create the initial advantage is one of the best decisions and best shots he can take and make for his team; there is hardly any limit to how many threes Suggs, Desmond Bane, or Anthony Black should take, especially when they find the hot hand.

The last time these two teams faced off, Suggs playing defensive menace and serious point guard helps force 4 STOCKS (STL+BLK) and 12 AST with just 1 TO; that's a lot of winning plays for one guy.

Suggs tapping into his super saiyan defensive self while finding the right mix of joyful execution as a playmaker always takes this team to another level.