Not even The Godfather made it to four movies.

Who knows if this will actually be LeBron‘s last season, or even his last team, as the King continues to defy all odds and will keep doing so for as long as he feels like challenging father time for the throne.

Where will The Decision Part IV have LeBron taking his talents to in the summer of 2026?

Thankfully for us basketball fans, every team is on the table, according to his agent Rich Paul, who is detailing all of LeBron's free agent possibilities with a level of podcast content that most hosts can only dream of – a whole hall-filled half-legible whiteboard of possibilities.

I took it upon myself to represent basketball fans at large to rank where we would most enjoy watching LeBron James play basketball for the rest of his career.

Rich Paul’s whiteboard session for LeBron’s next team, summarized:



- Cores of Sixers, Heat, Wolves, Nuggets, Cavs prominently featured

- Warriors, Mavs, Celtics, Spurs, Knicks secondary

- Mavs mostly listed for non-basketball reasons

- Cavs Assistant GM Brandon Weems a "big X… pic.twitter.com/xXqKodITmA — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 3, 2026

Ranking the Top-10 Basketball Cities for LeBron to Finish Career

1. Golden State Warriors (San Francisco)

Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) of Team USA react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A duo of Steph Curry & LeBron James would generate a level of basketball hoop IQ together on the court at the same time never before seen in the NBA. James and Curry flashed what the duo can do on the court when on the same team with a real reason to compete when they won gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pairing the two names you can't write the first page of the story of basketball without would be a fitting, poetic, ironic way for these two formal rivals to team up for one last hoorah, like Goku realizing his team has a better chance to win the Tournament of Power, and ultimately save humanity, simply by teaming up with his former arch rival in Freiza to take on the newer, bigger threat to his universe, Jiren.

The idea the Warriors could add LeBron while just giving up Jimmy Butler, who is still recovering from injury, is what makes this idea extra intriguing for all parties. Golden State keeping Draymond Green to anchor the defense, holding onto a potentially impactful rookie in Yaxel Lendeborg, and retaining other two-way pieces like Kristaps Porzinigs, Al Horford, Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton offer a real rotation for James to work with; the trio of Draymond, Steph, and LeBron is something that would be remembered forever, for better or worse.

2. Denver Nuggets

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James (right) drafts center Nikola Jokic (15) before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Does LeBron drafting Nikola Jokic to his All-Star team mean anything to you? It's not really anything, but it might not be nothing, either.

LeBron respects his costars, especially those with nuclear feel for the game. Denver playing the two best passing cards in the sport in the Joker and the King could unlock a team offense unlike anything seen before. Start factoring in the complementary talent of Jamal Murray's self creation shooting gravity and Aaron Gordon's two-way versatility, and a readymade contender is formed overnight.

3. Miami Heat

Jan 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (L) shakes hands with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) after the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

LeBron taking his talents back to South Beach to rectify all things with Heat Nation, Coach Spoelstra, and Pat Riley is a storybook ending that all but writes itself.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo officially on board and Bam Adebayo still anchoring the defense down low, LeBron has an opportunity to shape shift into any role he pleases with this team. Miami could use James' offensive creation, tough shot making, scoring, and playmaking in transition and especially in the halfcourt to help his costars become even more effective playfinishers.

A strong versatile frontline and elite defense is the core concept of what propelled LeBron's most recent title with the Los Angeles Lakers; adding an elite playmaker in James is one step the Heat can make to quickly fortify the idea that they are instant contenders.

Why Did The Bucks Trade Giannis?



How did Milwaukee end up here?



"There was just a really big breakdown in communication between Giannis, the front office, the ownership..." - @BenRauman



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/WztpQGjnza — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 29, 2026

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Anthony Edwards-Jaden McDaniels-Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves already took a leap closer to contention by adding LaMelo Ball for pennies on the dollar this summer; what if the basketball gods suddenly gifted them one of the greatest to ever play at a position of need to boot?

LeBron's offensive engine scoring creation and team-first playmaking whether he's lead decision maker or off-ball connector would smooth out this offense to levels never before seen, without sacrificing the defensive core of Gobert and McDaniels.

While this sounds more like a Timberwolves fan daydream than reality, it's hard to dream up a better fifth starter to round out this Minnesota starting lineup that already projects to contend out West.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey after the game at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrese Maxey is the type of walking bucket LeBron seems to enjoy playing with: a 3pt sniper who stretches the floor off ball and attacks closeouts with effective flare creativity on it. A scrambling defense doesn't want to see Maxey or LeBron coming, let alone creating advantages for each other.



Oh, the 76ers now have Jaylen Brown? They still have Joel Embiid? VJ Edgecombe and Labaron Philon are in the mix?

Philadelphia suddenly has a lot of fire power that could be launched with a certain dynamite super connector in the frontcourt to light the spark.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most storybook ending of call, Cleveland is once again calling LeBron's name; could the King return home to the promise land for a third time? It's not only not out of the question; most would say the Cavaliers are the leader in the clubhouse to re-sign their former face of the franchise.

Adding LeBron could make it tough to keeping their core four, but if Cleveland somehow has the option to keep its starry backcourt in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in tact without having to break up its strong defensive frontcourt in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, then suddenly this Cavs roster is as appealing as any, at least on paper.

Which stars, personalities, players, and talents LeBron wants to attach the end of his career to is important to him, because it will affect how we remember his legacy.

7. San Antonio Spurs

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LeBron passing the torch to Victor Wembanyama is a story even league officials couldn't dream up themselves.

Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Spurs are one of the most storied franchises in the league and in LeBron's story, an organization James respects. San Antonio is loaded with intriguing guard talent, a handful of two-way wings, and of course one all time shot blocking unicorn.

Despite all that promise, and despite not needing to chase stars to help compete now, even the Spurs could benefit from the halfcourt decision making, scoring creation, and offensive orchestration that LeBron James brings to the table.

8. Boston Celtics

May 27, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Paul George and Mitchell Robinson on the way to Boston, and Jaylen Brown on his way out, the Celtics' future is more up in the air than it's been in a long time.

Still, a team with a healthy Jayson Tatum that's bringing back its strong two-way backcourt in Derrick White and Peyton Pritchard offers a healthy contending-level core to work with on both ends of the floor, especially with George and Robinson healthy and available.

Pairing LeBron and Tatum would unite two co-stars who could benefit from each other's specific style and gravity, offering Boston one of the strongest tandems going forward. For the team as a whole, LeBron could step right in, supplementing the shooters Boston has with his halfcourt creation and transition playmaking as a point forward who tends to get the most out of rim-rollers like Robinson.

Boston provides James a clear avenue to contend where James can slowly reduce usage throughout the rest of his career in a system that could help him keep his production and efficiency numbers high as a scorer and 3pt-assist king in the process.

9. Orlando Magic

Oct 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Orlando is a wildcard in the LeBron sweepstakes if and only if James wants to shift his role to end his career. On the Magic, James could shift from point guard with one unit to a play-finishing short-roll playmaking point forward/center in another, providing a path to truly stamp his positionless versatility as the most defining trait of his game in the eyes of basketball fans.

New Magic Coach Sean Sweeney's style will prioritize heavy switching on defense along with spacing on offense, which LeBron can help with while directing traffic on both ends. LeBron could start games at Point Guard, close games at Point Center, and fill in for Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner on the wing at any time as the full-time quarterback ultimate positionless swish army knife for this squad.

Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Desmond Bane offer three more reasons for James to be interested in Orlando, with two defensive menaces at point of attack plus one 3pt sniper who would pair with James perfectly. Wendell Carter Jr.'s presence down low further highlights Orlando's depth of two-way versatility.

The Magic could use a halfcourt playmaker like LeBron to step right in and set the table for all these scorers while utilizing James as a connective playfinisher through the twilight of his career.

10. Detroit Pistons

Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) plays for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham is something of a point forward himself, being that on defense he tends to guard threes, even though on offense he tends to run the show as a heliocentric score-first tall point guard. While some of his primary skills overlap with those of peak LeBron's, it's hard to imagine these two getting in each other's way at this point in their careers. Detroit could stagger its point forwards to feature one all time frontcourt creator on the floor at all times, with depth in stretches where one falls to injury, while possessing multiple high-level basketball minds on the court to close games.

At the tail-end of his Lakers run, LeBron flashed how he could play off ball more next to a primary creator point forward type in Luka Doncic, showing how he may thrive off Cade as a super connector. With Detroit earning the 1-seed in the East off Cade's creation on offense and an elite team defense forcing turnovers behind Ausar Thompson, there's a sleeping contender here that LeBron could take to new heights in the postseason. Rookie Ebuka Okorie brings the type of guard talent not too dissimilar from Maxey or Kyrie Irving that James prefers to play with when it comes to kicking to a guard who can go get his on or off the ball.

Dallas and New York are the only other teams listed on Rich Paul's Whiteboard that weren't mentioned here, because I'd have these two on the outside looking in at the Top-10 LeBron Cities to finish his career. As Rich said on the pod, had the Knicks not just won its first title in 53 years, LeBron would be in New York to finish his career as The Guy that Saved The Knicks. Unfortunately for James, that title now belongs to Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns. LeBron would take the defending champs to another level, increasing their odds of repeating, but between the divvying of credit and mess of talent already crowding the frontcourt, it's easier to project James choosing a different path.

As for Dallas, there are some dots to connect for LeBron, highlighted by his former costar Kyrie Irving about to return from injury. Add in the promising talent of Cooper Flagg and Morez Johnson, along with a new front office led by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz and highly-touted coach in Dusty May from Michigan, and anyone can see the appeal to join Dallas. While there's plenty of reason for hope going forward, the Mavericks' timeline to contend seems to be lagging behind James' other options.

Atlanta is another city worth mentioning, between the culture of the city and the promising two-way versatility of a young playoff team highlighted by Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and rookie Kingston Flemings. Still, this team feels like it needs more collective experience in the playoffs by playing those games together, not just by adding a veteran who's been there before. The timeline doesn't feel as good as the teams above, but the Hawks adding LeBron would obviously take them from playoff pretender to fringe contender pretty quickly.

James joining Golden State or Denver could create basketball nirvana, an idea in a tier of its own because the result is an outcome every fan of the sport may not even realize how much they would enjoy watching.

Where LeBron chooses to finish his story will come down to reasons only he knows, but if it were up to basketball fans to write his final chapter, these are ten cities any hoop head would enjoy watching; and, who knows, maybe the story of he chosen one has an epilogue that even he doesn't see coming.